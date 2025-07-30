About this Event

Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market Voting Begins!

INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2025) – Indiana Grown announced the Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market is returning this summer for its third year. This contest is a chance for community members across the state to vote for their favorite hometown farmers market to encourage local engagement and statewide recognition.

“The Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market gives communities an opportunity to support their local farmers market by voting for their favorite," said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown Program director. "It’s more than just casting a vote; it's a way for consumers to champion their hometown markets and help others discover Indiana-grown products. Farmers markets play a vital role in our local economies, and it’s inspiring to see such strong support across the state.”

Voting will begin July 29 and will run through Aug. 11. Farmers market fans are allowed one vote per person, per day. The winning farmers market will be announced Aug.13.

Farmers market nominations and those you can vote for include:

Arcadia Farmers Market, Hamilton County

Binford Farmers Market, Marion County

Carmel Farmers Market, Hamilton County

Chesterton's European Market, Porter County

Columbus Farmers Market, Bartholomew County

Danville Chamber Farmers Market, Hendricks County

Elkhart Parks and Recreation Farmers Market, Elkhart County

Farmers Market at Minnetrista, Delaware County

Farmers Market of Historic Vincennes, Knox County

Franklin Farmers Market, Johnson County

Garfield Farmers Market, Marion County

Henry County Farmers Market, Henry County

Hive Mind Art & Farmers Market, Grant County

Lafayette Farmers Market, Tippecanoe County

Leo-Cedarville Farmers Market, Allen County

Madison Farmers Market, Madison County

Morgan County Farmers Market- Mooresville, Morgan County

Plainfield Chamber Farmers Market, Hendricks County

Richmond Farmers Market, Wayne County

South Bend Farmers Market, St. Joseph County

Terre Haute Farmers Market, Vigo County

Tipton County Farmers & Artisans Market, Tipton County

Westfield Farmers Market, Hamilton County

Farmers Market at Winona Lake, Kosciusko County

YLNI Farmers Market, Allen County

Yorktown Farm & Artisan Market, Delaware County

Zandstra's Farmers Market, Lake County

You can vote by clicking here or at indianagrown.org!



