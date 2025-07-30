Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market Voting Begins!
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2025) – Indiana Grown announced the Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market is returning this summer for its third year. This contest is a chance for community members across the state to vote for their favorite hometown farmers market to encourage local engagement and statewide recognition.
“The Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market gives communities an opportunity to support their local farmers market by voting for their favorite," said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown Program director. "It’s more than just casting a vote; it's a way for consumers to champion their hometown markets and help others discover Indiana-grown products. Farmers markets play a vital role in our local economies, and it’s inspiring to see such strong support across the state.”
Voting will begin July 29 and will run through Aug. 11. Farmers market fans are allowed one vote per person, per day. The winning farmers market will be announced Aug.13.
Farmers market nominations and those you can vote for include:
- Arcadia Farmers Market, Hamilton County
- Binford Farmers Market, Marion County
- Carmel Farmers Market, Hamilton County
- Chesterton's European Market, Porter County
- Columbus Farmers Market, Bartholomew County
- Danville Chamber Farmers Market, Hendricks County
- Elkhart Parks and Recreation Farmers Market, Elkhart County
- Farmers Market at Minnetrista, Delaware County
- Farmers Market of Historic Vincennes, Knox County
- Franklin Farmers Market, Johnson County
- Garfield Farmers Market, Marion County
- Henry County Farmers Market, Henry County
- Hive Mind Art & Farmers Market, Grant County
- Lafayette Farmers Market, Tippecanoe County
- Leo-Cedarville Farmers Market, Allen County
- Madison Farmers Market, Madison County
- Morgan County Farmers Market- Mooresville, Morgan County
- Plainfield Chamber Farmers Market, Hendricks County
- Richmond Farmers Market, Wayne County
- South Bend Farmers Market, St. Joseph County
- Terre Haute Farmers Market, Vigo County
- Tipton County Farmers & Artisans Market, Tipton County
- Westfield Farmers Market, Hamilton County
- Farmers Market at Winona Lake, Kosciusko County
- YLNI Farmers Market, Allen County
- Yorktown Farm & Artisan Market, Delaware County
- Zandstra's Farmers Market, Lake County
You can vote by clicking here or at indianagrown.org!
