Statements from Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and ISDA Director Lamb on USDA hub

INDIANAPOLIS (July 24, 2025) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a multi-month reorganization plan for USDA to bring the agency’s core functions closer to their constituents. As part of this process, Indianapolis was selected as one of the five hubs for staff relocations.

“I’m thrilled the USDA chose Indianapolis as one of its five hubs,” Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said. “Having services and decision-makers in the Hoosier state naturally gives our rural communities an advantage in agricultural innovation.”

Director Lamb made the following comments after the announcement:

“I had the pleasure of meeting with Secretary Rollins a few weeks ago regarding the potential USDA reorganization and was proud to represent Indiana alongside my fellow Hoosier agriculture leaders and Senator Jim Banks.

Today’s announcement is a big win for Indiana agriculture and for our farmers who utilize USDA services each day. Home to Corteva Agriscience, Elanco Animal Health and Beck’s Hybrids, Indiana has dozens of large and small agribusinesses and research universities, like Purdue University, that maintain the mission of feeding our world and conserving our natural resources.

Indiana is an agriculture powerhouse, and we know this relocation will only strengthen our industry."

The reorganization consists of four pillars:

Ensure the size of USDA’s workforce aligns with available financial resources and agricultural priorities

Bring USDA closer to its customers

Eliminate management layers and bureaucracy

Consolidate redundant support functions

USDA’s five hub locations are:

Raleigh, North Carolina Kansas City, Missouri Indianapolis, Indiana Fort Collins, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah



