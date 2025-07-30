Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions Offers Second Opinions as Sewer Inspection Failures Rise

With sewer lateral failures delaying home sales, Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions offers second opinions to verify inspection findings.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions is drawing attention to an increase in sewer lateral inspection failures linked to recent changes in inflow and infiltration (I&I) testing requirements. These failures are disrupting real estate transactions and leading to unexpected repair recommendations. The company is offering professional second opinion inspections to confirm test results and identify the most appropriate next steps.Sewer Lateral Inspections Now a Key Step in Property TransfersSewer lateral inspections are now a common requirement during home sales in many cities and towns. These inspections check the condition of the pipe that connects a home's plumbing to the public sewer system.As part of the process, I&I testing is used to find out if stormwater or groundwater is entering the system through cracks, broken joints, or worn-out pipes. Preventing this excess water helps protect the sewer system and the environment. For this reason, many homeowners are now required to complete these inspections before a property can be sold.Updated Testing Methods Leading to Higher Failure RatesRecent changes to I&I testing methods have made the standards stricter. Even small cracks or minor pipe defects that previously passed inspection may now cause a failure. As a result, more homes are being flagged during the inspection process. In many cases, property sales are delayed until repairs or pipe replacements are completed, which can be both costly and time-consuming.Second Opinions Help Verify Results and Prevent Unnecessary WorkDue to the rise in failed inspections, second opinions are becoming an important part of the process. Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions provides follow-up inspections using high-quality video cameras and accurate diagnostic tools.These second evaluations can help confirm whether repairs are truly necessary or if the original inspection results were overstated. In many situations, this helps property owners avoid unnecessary digging or full pipe replacement when simpler solutions may be available.Navigating Inspection Outcomes During Real Estate ClosingsSewer inspections often influence the progress and outcome of real estate closings. For both buyers and sellers, understanding the results is essential to avoid delays and unexpected issues.Clear and accurate reporting supports fair decisions during negotiations. When inspection findings are unclear or disputed, a second opinion can provide valuable clarity. This service helps guarantee that any recommended work is based on verified data rather than assumptions or incomplete assessments.By offering reliable second opinions, Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions plays an important role in keeping property sales on track.Guide Customers with ReviewsHomeowners and businesses are encouraged to share their experiences with the services provided by Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions by leaving reviews on the company’s website. Feedback supports continued service improvement and helps future clients make informed decisions based on real customer insights. To learn more and share feedback, visit www.advanceddrainsandundergroundsolutions.com About Advanced Drains and Underground SolutionsAdvanced Drains and Underground Solutions is a family-owned plumbing and trenchless technology company serving Springfield, PA, and the surrounding areas. With over a decade of industry experience, the company delivers a full range of services focused on sewer, drain, and plumbing system solutions.These services include sewer lateral maintenance, trenchless sewer repair drain cleaning , video pipe inspection, and water heater repair. Each service is performed using modern, non-invasive tools designed to reduce disruption and improve long-term performance.In addition, the company offers 24-hour emergency support, lifetime warranties on sewer replacements, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. To remain cost-effective, Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions provides competitive pricing and will beat any written competitor estimate by 10%.Overall, the company maintains a customer-focused approach, combining dependable service with efficient solutions for both homes and businesses.To learn more or schedule a service, visit www.advanceddrainsandundergroundsolutions.com

