Industrial Adhesives Expand with Bio-Based Formulations, EV Growth, and Smart Manufacturing | DataMIntelligence

The industrial adhesive market surges with demand for sustainable, high-performance bonding in EVs, electronics, packaging & automated smart manufacturing lines

Industrial adhesives are no longer just binders, they're enablers of sustainable, lightweight, and high-efficiency products across global smart manufacturing industries” — DataM Intelligence

KANSAS, KS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Adhesive Market growth is being propelled by rapid advancements in high-performance bonding materials, rising demand from automotive, aerospace, electronics, packaging, and construction industries, and the global push for lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly assembly methods. As manufacturers shift from mechanical fasteners and welding to adhesive-based solutions, industrial adhesives are playing a critical role in achieving better aesthetics, corrosion resistance, energy efficiency, and faster assembly times. Technological advancements in reactive systems, solvent-free formulations, and hybrid adhesives are opening new application avenues, especially in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs, flexible electronics, wind turbine blades, and smart packaging. These growth trends are reinforced by regulatory pressure to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, increasing adoption of automated adhesive dispensing, and the industry's drive toward circular materials and bio-based chemistries. The Industrial Adhesive Market, valued at US$ 53.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 93.6 billion by 2032, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Download Latest Sample Report Pdf : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/industrial-adhesive-market Industrial Adhesives Market Recent Key Developments and Technology Advancements :July 2025 – Henkel AG launched a new bio-based polyurethane adhesive range under its Loctite brand, featuring over 50% renewable content and targeting the automotive and footwear sectors. This launch aligns with the EU Green Deal’s sustainability targets and offers superior bonding for thermoplastic elastomers.June 2025 – H.B. Fuller introduced the SwiftLock 8800 series, a low-VOC, fast-curing waterborne adhesive designed for high-speed flexible packaging lines. The system is compliant with stringent food safety standards, including FDA and EU 10/2011.May 2025 – 3M Company revealed its next-gen structural acrylic adhesives engineered for multi-material bonding in electric vehicles. These new formulations demonstrate high fatigue resistance, outperforming traditional fasteners in crash simulations.April 2025 – Dow Chemical Company debuted its VORAMER™ ISOCYANATE series with reduced isocyanate emissions and enhanced thermal stability. This series targets polyurethane foam insulation and industrial laminates, addressing safety and regulatory needs in building materials.Industrial Adhesives Market Acquisitions and Mergers :-In June 2025, BASF SE finalized its acquisition of a controlling interest in SinoBond, a major Chinese adhesives producer, to bolster its footprint in Asia's packaging and woodworking adhesives sector.Ashland Inc. completed the acquisition of EcoBond Technologies in May 2025, integrating its bio-based hot melt adhesive platform into Ashland’s existing performance materials portfolio.In April 2025, Pidilite Industries Limited announced a strategic JV with Mitsubishi Industries Limited to co-develop advanced epoxy adhesives for aerospace and wind energy applications in the Asia-Pacific region.Industrial Adhesives Market Opportunities :-Electrification of Transportation: The rise of electric vehicles requires thermal interface materials, battery cell bonding, and structural adhesives that reduce vehicle weight and improve safety.Sustainable Packaging: The shift to compostable and recyclable packaging is driving innovation in low-VOC, waterborne, and solvent-free adhesive technologies suitable for high-speed production.Smart Manufacturing Integration: Adhesive systems integrated with robotic dispensing, real-time process monitoring, and predictive maintenance analytics open up automation-centric growth.Bio-Based and Circular Adhesives: Renewable feedstocks such as lignin, starch, and soy are enabling next-gen adhesives that align with circular economy and EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) goals.Construction and Infrastructure Rebuild: Adhesive demand is rising in high-rise and modular construction due to increasing use of composites, façade cladding, and energy-efficient building components.Industrial Adhesives Market Key Players are ;Dow Chemical Company3M CompanyBASF SEAshland Inc.H.B. FullerHuntsman CorporationMitsubishi Industries LimitedHenkel AGDu Pont De Nemours and CompanyPidilite Industries LimitedIndustrial Adhesives Market Segmentation :-By TechnologyWater-Based AdhesivesSolvent-Based AdhesivesHot-Melt AdhesivesReactive & UV-Curable AdhesivesBy Product TypeAcrylicPolyurethaneEpoxyEVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate)SiliconeOthersBy End-Use IndustryAutomotive & TransportationBuilding & ConstructionPackagingElectrical & ElectronicsAerospaceFurniture & WoodworkingIndustrial AssemblyBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaLatest News – USAIn July 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded a US$ 25 million grant to Dow Chemical Company and Henkel AG for co-developing circular adhesive solutions that facilitate easy delamination and material recycling in multi-layer packaging. In June 2025, H.B. Fuller expanded its Michigan production plant with a new UV-reactive adhesive line targeting electronics and medical device markets. 3M Company, in May 2025, partnered with Tesla and Rivian to commercialize ultra-lightweight bonding systems for electric vehicle interiors using non-toxic acrylics.Latest News – JapanIn July 2025, Pidilite Industries Limited signed a multi-year supply contract with Japan’s Panasonic Homes for high-durability adhesives used in prefabricated housing. June 2025 saw Mitsubishi Industries Limited announce the launch of a new reactive polyurethane hot-melt adhesive optimized for use in Japan’s fast-growing battery pack manufacturing sector. In April 2025, BASF Japan and Hitachi Chemical revealed a research collaboration to enhance the thermal conductivity of electronic adhesives used in compact wearable devices.ConclusionThe industrial adhesive market is undergoing a transformation, driven by the intersection of advanced materials, sustainability imperatives, and smart manufacturing. As global industries increasingly prioritize lightweight design, VOC reduction, and cost-efficient assembly, adhesives are becoming central to product innovation and process optimization. Key players are focusing on sustainable chemistries, investing in smart dispensing technologies, and forming strategic alliances to secure market leadership. With innovation at its core and demand rising across diverse sectors from EVs to electronics, packaging, and construction the industrial adhesive market is poised for strong, sustainable growth through 2032.

