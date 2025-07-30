Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach $$9.8 Billion Globally by 2035, Growing At a CAGR of 6.7%

enteral feeding device market, 2035

The market is driven by rise in geriatric population, surge in preterm birth, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, and Consumables), Age Group (Adult and Pediatrics), Application (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer, Malnutrition, Neurological Disorders, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2035.Drivers, restrains, and opportunities -Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, growth in incidence rate of malnutrition cases, and high adoption of enteral nutrition propel the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. Nevertheless, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgement of tubes restrain the market growth. Moreover, advancement in emerging economies and development of advanced feeding devices with lesser side effects offer new opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at:Covid-19 scenario:Unlike other industries, the manufacturing processes for enteral feeding devices were continued even during the lockdown, as it comes under essential products.However, the supply chain disruptions have caused shortage of raw material, resulting in slow down of manufacturing.The enteral feeding pumps segment contributed to the largest share in 2025 -Based on type, the enteral feeding pumps segment contributed to the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the global enteral feeding devices market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2035. This is owing to rise in usage of the feeding pumps and lesser side effects as compared to other devices.In September 2023, Cardinal Health announced the U.S. launch of its Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump, which is designed to help provide enteral feeding patients with more options to meet their personalized needs throughout their enteral feeding journey.In March 2022, Cardinal Health announced plans to build a 574,670 square feet medical distribution center in the Columbus, Ohio area. The new building will integrate automation and technology to work alongside Cardinal Health employees; improve safety, service and quality; deliver operational efficiencies; and better support fluctuations in volume and labor to provide customers with a predictable and stable customer experience.In May 2024, Danone announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Functional Formularies, a leading whole food tube feeding business in the U.S., from Swander Pace Capital. Leading market players- Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Moog Inc., Nestle S.A., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cardinal Health Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Avanos Medical, Inc., Danone, Amsino International, Inc., Cook Group 