Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market | Facts That Everyone Must Know

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Dialysis Site (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centers, and Home Dialysis), Modality (Conventional and Daily), and Product (Devices and Consumables): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry was estimated at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) uses peritoneal dialysis to filter blood when the kidneys are not working properly. This procedure is usually done at the patient's home and first removes excess fluid and toxins from the patient's blood. In PD, a catheter is inserted into the patient's abdomen and a dialysis solution (dialysate) is added to collect and remove waste products from the body. Dialysate absorbs toxins and fluids from the blood, using the peritoneum as a filter. Peritoneal dialysis is given regularly or intermittently. For patients with poor kidney function, medical professionals recommend continuous PD.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market research to identify potential hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.Major market players covered in the report -• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA• Baxter International Inc.• Nipro Corporation• B Braun Melsungen Ag• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.• Becton• Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)• Cook Group• Angiodynamics Inc.• Medtronic PLC• Asahi Kasei Corp👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Major factors affecting the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include the rise in the number of patients with CKD and ESRD, the increase in diabetes and high blood pressure and the increase in funding for new product development. In addition, issues related to kidney transplantation, increasing number of elderly people, and increasing disposable income are expected to drive the market growth in the long run. Also, due to the limited number of compatible organ donors, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplantation in many patients, which may increase market growth.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketBy modality, conventional hemodialysis is more frequently used treatment, however, owing to efficient removal of toxic substances and demand for homecare among dialysis patients, daily dialysis is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. By modality, conventional hemodialysis is more frequently used treatment, however, owing to efficient removal of toxic substances and demand for homecare among dialysis patients, daily dialysis is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. By product, the consumable segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment as these products are used frequently and constantly replaced with new ones.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 