Future of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size, Share & Trends Report Opportunities & Tech Trends Forecast 2025–2031

Compressed Natural Gas Market

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is growing due to rising fuel costs, clean energy demand, and fleet transitions.

In the U.S., the CNG market is expanding rapidly, fueled by clean energy policies, rising diesel costs, and growing use in commercial fleets seeking sustainable alternatives.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and Growth:The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market is experiencing robust growth driven by the push for cleaner transportation alternatives and cost-effective energy sources. Valued at USD 147.6 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 210.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2024–2031). CNG is steadily becoming popular across transport, homes, and industry due to its clean-burning nature and dependable fuel performance.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/compressed-natural-gas-market Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:The rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with volatile crude oil prices, is fueling the adoption of CNG worldwide. Governments are incentivizing the use of CNG through tax benefits, subsidies, and infrastructure investments. Additionally, the expansion of CNG vehicle fleets especially in public transport and commercial logistics presents a significant growth opportunity. Innovations in storage solutions and CNG refueling infrastructure are accelerating the market’s growth and accessibility.Challenges and Opportunities:Infrastructure Limitations: There aren’t enough CNG stations, making it hard for drivers to refuel easily.Competition from Other Fuels: Electric and hydrogen vehicles are also growing, giving people more clean fuel choices.Volatility of Natural Gas Prices: CNG prices can change a lot, which makes planning costs harder for users.Green Transport Push (Opportunity): Governments want cleaner transport, and CNG helps cut emissions right now.Geographical Share:The Asia-Pacific region leads the global CNG market, fueled by high adoption in countries like India, China, and Pakistan, where government incentives and city fleet upgrades are key growth drivers.North America follows, led by the U.S.and Canada, where use is expanding in large commercial trucks and local government transport systems.European nations are pouring funds into clean fuel networks and carbon-cutting initiatives, while countries like Argentina and Brazil in Latin America are becoming major CNG users thanks to their rich natural gas reserves.Key Players in the Market:Leading companies contributing to the growth of the CNG market include:GazpromRosneftLukoilPAO NovatekBP PLCRoyal Dutch Shell PLCSaudi Arabian Oil Co.TotalEnergiesExxon Mobil CorporationChina National Petroleum CorporationThese players are actively developing CNG engine technologies, expanding fueling infrastructure, and entering strategic partnerships to enhance market competitiveness.Market Segments:By Type: (Type I, Type II, Type III)By Source: (Associated, Non-Associated, Unconventional)By Application: (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Heavy Duty Truck)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=compressed-natural-gas-market Recent Developments – United States:February 2025: Clean Energy Fuels announced the opening of 20 new CNG fueling stations across five U.S.Several U.S. states are expanding infrastructure to meet the rising need for CNG from delivery and transport fleet operators.July 2024: The U.S. Department of Energy launched a grant initiative to support local governments in converting public buses and sanitation trucks to CNG-powered fleets.Recent Developments – Japan:May 2025: A major Japanese automotive manufacturer unveiled a new line of hybrid CNG-electric trucks aimed at reducing emissions in urban freight delivery.September 2024: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) approved funding for the expansion of CNG refueling stations in major metropolitan areas, supporting infrastructure readiness for cleaner fuels.Conclusion:The compressed natural gas market is poised for steady expansion as nations seek sustainable energy solutions and cleaner mobility options. With strong policy backing, technological advancements, and a shift toward green transport, CNG is set to play a crucial role in the global transition to a lower-carbon future.Related Reports:Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

