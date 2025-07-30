Future of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size, Share & Trends Report Opportunities & Tech Trends Forecast 2025–2031
The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market is growing due to rising fuel costs, clean energy demand, and fleet transitions.
The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market is experiencing robust growth driven by the push for cleaner transportation alternatives and cost-effective energy sources. Valued at USD 147.6 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 210.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2024–2031). CNG is steadily becoming popular across transport, homes, and industry due to its clean-burning nature and dependable fuel performance.
To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/compressed-natural-gas-market
Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:
The rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with volatile crude oil prices, is fueling the adoption of CNG worldwide. Governments are incentivizing the use of CNG through tax benefits, subsidies, and infrastructure investments. Additionally, the expansion of CNG vehicle fleets especially in public transport and commercial logistics presents a significant growth opportunity. Innovations in storage solutions and CNG refueling infrastructure are accelerating the market’s growth and accessibility.
Challenges and Opportunities:
Infrastructure Limitations: There aren’t enough CNG stations, making it hard for drivers to refuel easily.
Competition from Other Fuels: Electric and hydrogen vehicles are also growing, giving people more clean fuel choices.
Volatility of Natural Gas Prices: CNG prices can change a lot, which makes planning costs harder for users.
Green Transport Push (Opportunity): Governments want cleaner transport, and CNG helps cut emissions right now.
Geographical Share:
The Asia-Pacific region leads the global CNG market, fueled by high adoption in countries like India, China, and Pakistan, where government incentives and city fleet upgrades are key growth drivers.
North America follows, led by the U.S.and Canada, where use is expanding in large commercial trucks and local government transport systems.
European nations are pouring funds into clean fuel networks and carbon-cutting initiatives, while countries like Argentina and Brazil in Latin America are becoming major CNG users thanks to their rich natural gas reserves.
Key Players in the Market:
Leading companies contributing to the growth of the CNG market include:
Gazprom
Rosneft
Lukoil
PAO Novatek
BP PLC
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
TotalEnergies
Exxon Mobil Corporation
China National Petroleum Corporation
These players are actively developing CNG engine technologies, expanding fueling infrastructure, and entering strategic partnerships to enhance market competitiveness.
Market Segments:
By Type: (Type I, Type II, Type III)
By Source: (Associated, Non-Associated, Unconventional)
By Application: (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Heavy Duty Truck)
By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=compressed-natural-gas-market
Recent Developments – United States:
February 2025: Clean Energy Fuels announced the opening of 20 new CNG fueling stations across five U.S.Several U.S. states are expanding infrastructure to meet the rising need for CNG from delivery and transport fleet operators.
July 2024: The U.S. Department of Energy launched a grant initiative to support local governments in converting public buses and sanitation trucks to CNG-powered fleets.
Recent Developments – Japan:
May 2025: A major Japanese automotive manufacturer unveiled a new line of hybrid CNG-electric trucks aimed at reducing emissions in urban freight delivery.
September 2024: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) approved funding for the expansion of CNG refueling stations in major metropolitan areas, supporting infrastructure readiness for cleaner fuels.
Conclusion:
The compressed natural gas market is poised for steady expansion as nations seek sustainable energy solutions and cleaner mobility options. With strong policy backing, technological advancements, and a shift toward green transport, CNG is set to play a crucial role in the global transition to a lower-carbon future.
Related Reports:
Natural Gas Storage Market
Natural Gas Engine Market in UAV
Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Import-Export Data Monitoring
Have a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.