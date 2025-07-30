Flame Retardants Market Sees 6.6% Growth - Unlocking a New Era for Strategic Advisory Firms

Flame Retardants Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled “ Flame Retardants Market by Type, Application, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global flame retardants market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1895 Key Market Drivers:-The growth of the flame retardants market is fueled by:- Rapid technological advancements- Increased R&D investments- Expanding applications in the construction and electronics sectorsHowever, environmental and health concerns linked to certain flame retardants act as a restraint. On the flip side, stricter fire safety regulations worldwide are creating new opportunities for market growth.Segment Highlights:-By Type:Antimony Trioxide dominated the market in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of the total revenue, thanks to its compatibility with halogenated compounds across industries like construction, oil & gas, and chemicals.Alumina Trihydrate is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8%, driven by its smoke-suppressing capabilities and adoption across diverse applications.By End-use Industry:Electronics held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 7.0%). This is attributed to the sector's ongoing innovation, increasing use of flame-retardant materials, and emphasis on safety standards.By Region:Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2030, registering the fastest CAGR of 7.4%. Growth in this region is driven by rising demand in construction, automotive, electronics, and textiles.Key Market Players:- Albemarle Corporation- BASF SE- Dow- Eastman Chemical Company- Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.- Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.- Huntsman International LLC- Lanxess- Muby Chemicals- Sasol𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flame-retardants-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

