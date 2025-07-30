Optical Coherence Tomography Market to Hit $2.8B by 2031, Fueled by Eye Care and Cardiology Demand

Optical Coherence Tomography Market

DataM Intelligence projects 8.7% CAGR as OCT expands beyond ophthalmology into cardiovascular, dermatology, and oncology diagnostics.

Optical Coherence Tomography’s evolution into a non-invasive diagnostic cornerstone is transforming how clinicians approach precision imaging.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market size was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 2.8 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/optical-coherence-tomography-market Optical Coherence Tomography Market Key Drivers:• Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders:The increasing incidence of conditions like age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma is a major factor driving the demand for OCT. The technology’s ability to detect retinal changes at an early stage makes it crucial in ophthalmology.• Growing Use in Cardiovascular Imaging:Beyond ophthalmology, OCT is increasingly used in cardiology for intravascular imaging. Its high-resolution capabilities help in assessing plaque morphology and guiding interventions like stent placements.• Technological Advancements:Continuous innovation in OCT platforms, including the development of swept-source and spectral-domain OCT systems, has improved image quality, scanning speed, and diagnostic accuracy, further expanding clinical applications.• Shift Toward Non-Invasive Diagnostics:The global trend toward non-invasive, high-resolution imaging techniques supports the adoption of OCT across multiple specialties, including dermatology and oncology.• Increased Healthcare Spending and Access to Diagnostics:Growing healthcare expenditure, especially in developing economies, along with improved access to diagnostic services, is boosting the installation of OCT systems in hospitals and clinics.• Expansion of Point-of-Care Diagnostics:Portable and handheld OCT devices are gaining traction in outpatient settings and rural healthcare facilities, expanding the reach of precision diagnostics.Market Segments:• By Product Type (Handheld, Tabletop, Doppler, Catheter-based and Others)• By Volume Scan (Annular, Raster, Radial, and Others)• By Technology (Frequency Domain, Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain, Time Domain, and Others)• By Application (Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Oncology and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/optical-coherence-tomography-market Market Geographical Share:• The North American region dominates the global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of innovative imaging technologies, and the presence of major device manufacturers. The United States leads due to high awareness among healthcare providers and patients, along with supportive reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging procedures.• Europe holds a significant market share, particularly in countries like Germany, the UK, and France, where public healthcare systems invest heavily in ophthalmology and cardiovascular diagnostics. Government initiatives to improve early disease detection and increased focus on non-invasive diagnostics also contribute to the region’s growth.• The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth due to a rising elderly population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in modernizing diagnostic services, which is expected to fuel further adoption of OCT systems.Market Key Players:Key players are Thorlabs, Inc, ZEISS, Topcon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, NIDEK CO., LTD., Heidelberg Engineering Inc, Alcon Inc., Canon Medical Systems USA, Visionix Ltd, Abbott, Icare USA, Inc., and OPTOPOL Technology Sp.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Product Launches & Technological Innovations:• Heidelberg Engineering: Expanded launch of its Spectralis OCT2 upgraded platform with advanced imaging algorithms and deeper tissue capabilities, enhancing diagnostic precision for retinal disorders (launched Aug 2023; still in clinical rollout in 2024–25).• Zeiss Group: In May 2024 showcased the ARTEVO 850 OCT system at AAO, emphasizing secure, data‑driven workflows and advanced AI integration. • Heidelberg Engineering & Orbis: September 2023: Collaboration to train eye‑care professionals via the Cybersight platform and support research into pediatric retinal diseases like retinoblastoma, using OCT as a training and imaging backbone.

