Carbon Black Growth Driven by EV Tires, Battery Conductive Grades, and Sustainable Manufacturing | DataMIntelligence

Carbon Black Market Recent Key Developments and Technological Advancements :
July 2025 – Cabot Corporation unveiled its Plasma Black process, an energy‑efficient furnace black technology that reduces CO₂ emissions by 20% compared to conventional methods, supplying specialty grades for EV tire compounds.
June 2025 – Imerys introduced a new range of surface‑functionalized carbon blacks engineered for high‑performance conductive inks in printed electronics, offering 30% higher conductivity at lower loadings.
May 2025 – Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd commenced pilot production of biomass‑derived carbon black at its Aichi facility, utilizing renewable feedstocks to deliver a 15% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse‑gas emissions.
April 2025 – Denka released its DenkaTherm series of furnace black grades tailored for industrial rubber belts and hoses, featuring improved dispersion characteristics and thermal stability for extreme‑temperature applications.
Carbon Black Market Acquisitions or Mergers :-
In May 2025, Birla Carbon finalized the acquisition of a European specialty carbon black producer, strengthening its portfolio in high‑end grades for battery and electronic applications.
OCI COMPANY LTD merged its North American distribution arm with Continental Carbon Company in June 2025, creating an integrated supply network aimed at optimizing logistics and customer service across key markets.
Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. entered a joint venture with ASAHI CARBON CO., LTD. in July 2025 to co‑develop next‑generation elastomer‑grade furnace blacks, pooling R&D expertise to accelerate new product launches.
Carbon Black Market Opportunities :-
The carbon black market presents several high‑growth opportunities:
Electric Vehicle (EV) Tires & Components: Rising EV production drives demand for low‑rolling‑resistance blacks and conductive grades for smart tire sensors.
Battery & Energy Storage: Conductive carbon blacks are critical in lithium‑ion battery electrodes and emerging sodium‑ion technologies, opening multi‑billion‑dollar application segments.
Printed Electronics & 5G Infrastructure: Specialty blacks for conductive inks, flexible circuits, and electromagnetic shielding will see accelerated uptake as 5G networks expand.
Sustainable Manufacturing: Biomass‑ and waste‑derived feedstocks create carbon‑neutral or carbon‑negative grades, appealing to eco‑conscious OEMs and regulators.
Advanced Composites: Nano‑engineered carbon blacks enhance mechanical and electrical properties in 3D‑printed composites for aerospace, defense, and high‑end automotive applications.
Carbon Black Market Key Players :-
OMSK Carbon Group
Imerys
Denka
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
ASAHI CARBON CO., LTD.
Birla Carbon
Continental Carbon Company
Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.
OCI COMPANY LTD
Cabot Corporation
Carbon Black Market Segmentation
By Type:
Furnace Black
Thermal Black
Acetylene Black
Channel Black
Lamp Black
By Application:
Tires & Automotive Rubber
Industrial Rubber Products
Plastics & Polymeric Composites
Inks & Coatings
Batteries & Energy Storage
Conductive Polymers
3D‑Printing Materials
By Process:
Furnace Process
Thermal Process
Oil Furnace Process
Channel Process
By End‑Use Industry:
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Packaging
Consumer Goods
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia‑Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Latest News – USA
In July 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed stricter emission limits for carbon black manufacturing, targeting a 25% reduction in particulate and VOC emissions by 2030, prompting major producers like Cabot Corporation to accelerate green‑tech investments. In June 2025, Continental Carbon Company broke ground on a new furnace black expansion in Texas, increasing capacity for high‑performance grades used in EV tire production. In May 2025, Lion Specialty Chemicals partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy to fund research into carbon black catalysts for CO₂ reduction in industrial processes.
Latest News – Japan
In July 2025, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) launched a subsidy program for next‑generation carbon black plants that integrate renewable feedstocks, benefiting Tokai Carbon and Denka pilot projects. In June 2025, Imerys inaugurated its new R&D center in Tokyo focused on functionalized blacks for printed electronics and sensor applications. In April 2025, ASAHI CARBON received government approval for its first biomass‑to‑carbon black demonstration plant in Hokkaido, aligning with Japan’s carbon neutrality goals by 2050.
Conclusion
The carbon black market stands at a pivotal juncture, balancing traditional applications in rubber reinforcement with emerging high‑value uses in energy storage, electronics, and advanced materials. With industry leaders committing to sustainable feedstocks, low‑emission technologies, and functionalized product portfolios, the sector is adapting to global decarbonization imperatives while meeting growing demand. Competitive differentiation will hinge on proprietary grades, efficient manufacturing, and supply‑chain agility. As end‑use industries particularly automotive, battery, and printed electronics accelerate innovation, carbon black producers that invest in R&D, green manufacturing, and strategic alliances will secure leadership in a market poised to exceed US$ 32 billion by 2032.
