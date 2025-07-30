GLP-1 Analogues Market Growth Driven by Diabetes and Obesity Trends | DataM Intelligence

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP 1) analogues Market

GLP-1 analogues market grows fast with rising diabetes & obesity, driven by innovation, weight loss benefits, and strategic pharma investments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP 1) analogues are injectable or oral therapies that mimic incretin hormones to regulate blood sugar and appetite. According to DataM Intelligence analysis, the global GLP 1 analogue market reached US$ 62.81 Billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to US$ 299.08 Billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of around 17.9% during 2025-2033. Besides diabetes and obesity, research is extending into NASH, Alzheimer’s, and cardiovascular uses, expanding therapeutic scope.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access):GLP 1 Analogues Market SegmentsBy Product Type: The semaglutide-based product segment holds the largest market share, supported by widely-used branded therapies like Ozempic and Wegovy. Tirzepatide-based drugs (Mounjaro, Zepbound) are the fastest-growing sub-segment, delivering superior weight-loss results and capturing strong momentum in obesity.By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies represent the largest distribution channel, driven by physician-administered prescriptions and reimbursement coverage. Meanwhile, clinic-based and outpatient channels are growing fastest, as patients increasingly seek GLP 1 therapies through ambulatory and community health settings.GLP 1 Analogues Key PlayersMajor GLP 1 analogue manufacturers influencing market dynamics include:• Novo Nordisk A/S – Leader with semaglutide-based products (Ozempic, Wegovy), dominant global distribution.• Eli Lilly and Company – Key innovator with tirzepatide products (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and orforglipron development, rapidly gaining ground in U.S. and global markets.• Sanofi – Markets liraglutide-based Soliqua across 80+ countries, maintaining broad geographic penetration.• AstraZeneca & Eccogene – Recently licensed oral once daily GLP 1 candidate (ECC5004), advancing therapeutic versatility.• Emerging competitors: Verdiva Bio secured major Series A funding to develop oral GLP 1 agonists and amylin combination drugs, signaling Europe’s accelerating role in innovation.Regional Market Dynamics• North America leads the market, driven by high obesity and diabetes rates, strong payer reimbursement systems, and rapid uptake of novel injectable therapies.• Europe is the second-largest region, supported by strong research infrastructure, academic pipeline generation, and healthcare coverage for GLP 1 therapy adoption.• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, buoyed by expanding access, rising type 2 diabetes prevalence, and soon-to-launch generic competition post patent expiry.• Latin America led by Brazil and Mexico, shows increasing penetration in hospital and clinic settings for obesity and diabetes management.• Middle East & Africa remain nascent; however, urban GCC markets and South Africa are beginning to integrate GLP 1 analogues into private healthcare formularies.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=glucagon-like-peptide-1-analogues-market Recent Investments & Strategic DevelopmentsUnited States• Eli Lilly continues to strengthen its position with tirzepatide products; its orforglipron (oral agonist) is poised for 2026 launch targeting affordability and convenience.• Novo Nordisk issued a profit warning on July 29, 2025, seeing shares plunged after predicting slower U.S. growth; investor pressure reflects intensifying competition from compounded generics and Lilly’s momentum.Japan• Japanese companies are preparing for patent expirations and entry of generic semaglutide producers like Dr. Reddy’s and Biocon, supported by government subsidies expected by 2026.Europe• Verdiva Bio raised USD 411 million in Series A the largest European biopharma funding round—to develop oral GLP 1 and amylin agonists, promising future competition against market incumbents.• Sciwind Biosciences (China) is in talks to license its GLP 1 agonist ecnoglutide to a U.S. partner—aiming for global reach in obesity and diabetes, indicating a bridge of Asia Europe–America biomedical pipelines.Innovation & Growth Drivers• Dual and triple agonist therapies: Combination drugs like cagrilintide/semaglutide (CagriSema) aim for enhanced efficacy, with Phase III studies underway showing significant weight loss benefits.• Oral GLP 1 formulations: Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) and pipeline oral candidates like orforglipron improve patient adherence and broaden access.• Generics & biosimilars: Indian firms such as Dr. Reddy’s, Biocon, and Cipla plan to launch lower-cost versions post patent expiry around 2026, likely reducing price pressure and increasing patient reachChallenges & Future OutlookChallenges:• High pricing: Monthly treatment costs (often near USD 1,000) inhibit access particularly where insurance coverage is limited.• Competition and market share erosion: Novo Nordisk has lost ground to Lilly; compounded generic GLP 1 copies also disrupt brand loyalty.• Regulatory hurdles: Approvals for new oral and combination therapies require consistent global alignment and long-term outcome data.Outlook:With projected near quadruple growth by 2031, the GLP 1 analogues market is entering its most dynamic era. Companies innovating in oral delivery, generics competition, and next-gen therapy design will lead. Geographic expansion, therapeutic diversification, and pricing reform are key to unlocking broader access and sustaining long-term growth.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with 2 Days FREE Trial Access of DataM Subscription Now!: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription ✅ Technology Roadmap Analysis✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Pipeline Analysis For Drugs Discovery✅ Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Competitive LandscapeHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Reports:

