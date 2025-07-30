Thrombectomy Devices Market to Reach $2.31B by 2031, Fueled by Stroke Burden and Tech Innovation

Thrombectomy Devices Market

DataM Intelligence projects 5.8% CAGR as demand grows for minimally invasive clot removal amid rising stroke incidence and aging population.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thrombectomy Devices market size was valued at US$ 1.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to approximately US$ 2.31 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/thrombectomy-devices-market Thrombectomy Devices Market Key Drivers:• Rising Incidence of Stroke and Pulmonary EmbolismAn increasing global burden of ischemic stroke and venous thromboembolism is a key factor driving demand for thrombectomy devices. According to global health estimates, stroke remains a leading cause of disability and mortality, pushing demand for prompt and effective clot removal interventions.• Advancements in Device TechnologyOngoing innovations in catheter design, aspiration systems, and clot retrieval techniques are enhancing procedural success rates and reducing complications. The launch of next-generation mechanical and aspiration thrombectomy devices is improving outcomes in both neurovascular and peripheral applications.• Shift Toward Minimally Invasive ProceduresThere is a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments due to shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and fewer post-operative risks. Thrombectomy procedures, particularly mechanical ones, align well with this trend and are increasingly adopted in emergency settings.• Rising Geriatric PopulationThe global aging population is more susceptible to stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and related thrombotic events. This demographic trend significantly contributes to the rising demand for thrombectomy devices.• Increased Awareness and Early DiagnosisEnhanced stroke awareness campaigns and improved access to diagnostic imaging technologies are enabling quicker decision-making and timely intervention, which supports the adoption of thrombectomy procedures in both developed and developing markets.Thrombectomy Devices Market Segments:• By Product Type (Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices)• By Application (Ischemic Stroke, Peripheral Artery Disease, Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Others)• By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/thrombectomy-devices-market Thrombectomy Devices Market: Geographical Share• North America holds the largest share in the global thrombectomy devices market, primarily driven by a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced minimally invasive procedures. The U.S., in particular, benefits from early access to next-generation thrombectomy systems, robust reimbursement frameworks, and strong clinical research activity.• Europe is the second-leading region, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France actively investing in vascular disease management and stroke care programs. The region is also witnessing increased integration of AI-based imaging for real-time clot localization, which supports procedural success and market growth.• Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The surge in demand is attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving access to healthcare in emerging economies like China and India, and growing awareness of early stroke intervention. Additionally, government-backed initiatives aimed at expanding neurovascular care infrastructure are driving adoption in this region.Thrombectomy Devices Market Key Players:Key players are Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Acandis GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems and phenox GmbH.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription FDA Clearances & Commercial Launches:• Inquis Medical – AVENTUS System:On June 16, 2025, the FDA cleared the AVENTUS thrombectomy system for pulmonary embolism treatment, extending its previous peripheral artery indication. Features include tissue‑sensing technology and integrated autologous blood reinfusion to minimize blood loss.• VentiV Scientific – VentiV Mechanical Thrombectomy (Pulse):FDA clearance granted on April 1, 2025 for peripheral vascular use. Inquis Medical – AVENTUS System:On June 16, 2025, the FDA cleared the AVENTUS thrombectomy system for pulmonary embolism treatment, extending its previous peripheral artery indication. Features include tissue‑sensing technology and integrated autologous blood reinfusion to minimize blood loss.• VentiV Scientific – VentiV Mechanical Thrombectomy (Pulse):FDA clearance granted on April 1, 2025 for peripheral vascular use. The device incorporates the Pulse platform, allowing real-time control of aspiration force, reduced clogging, and minimized blood loss with compatibility across existing pumps. Includes up to 12F catheters.• InterVene – Recana System:On July 22, 2025, InterVene performed first‑in‑human use of the Recana catheter system to treat venous in‑stent restenosis (ISR), representing expansion into venous thrombectomy procedures.Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Shifts:• Boston Scientific closes acquisition of Bolt Medical (April 2025), bolstering its access to intravascular lithotripsy tech though not a thrombectomy device per se, it reflects broader vascular device consolidation trends.• Medtronic announced in June 2025 a renewed focus on carotid therapies and thrombectomy, including a distribution agreement and option to acquire Contego Medical.

