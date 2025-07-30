[Latest] Plant-Based Probiotics Market Demand Rising Across Food & Beverage Sector To 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Plant-Based Probiotics Market

Plant-based probiotics market grows steadily, driven by demand for vegan health products and gut-friendly nutrition options.

In 2023, the U.S. plant-based probiotics market contributed significantly to the global value of $1382.3M, driven by rising vegan trends and demand for clean-label, gut-friendly nutrition.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-based probiotics market: an overviewThe global plant-based probiotics market is gaining traction as consumers seek dairy-free, gut-friendly health solutions. Growing awareness of digestive health and vegan lifestyles is driving global demand.Market size and growth:The global plant-based probiotics market size was valued at approximately US$ 912.1 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass US$ 1382.3 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-based-probiotics-market Key Factors Driving the Market:Rising lactose intolerance rates: Increasing cases of dairy sensitivity are pushing consumers toward plant-based alternatives.Surge in vegan and flexitarian diets: A growing shift toward plant-based lifestyles is fueling demand for non-dairy probiotic options.Awareness of gut health: Consumers are prioritizing digestive wellness, boosting interest in natural, functional probiotic products.Innovation in product development: Brands are introducing probiotic-rich plant-based beverages, yogurts, and supplements.Clean label trends: Demand for clean, transparent ingredients with health benefits supports market growth.Geographical Share:North America dominates the global plant-based probiotics industry, with the United States playing a key leadership role. being a major consumer due to a strong health-conscious population and robust retail presence of probiotic brands.North America is witnessing a strong rise in demand for plant-based probiotics, largely driven by the high prevalence of lactose intolerance affecting around 36% of people in the U.S. and up to 80% in Latin America.Europe remains a significant player, particularly in countries like Germany, the UK, and Scandinavian nations, where demand for dairy-free and health-focused foods is firmly rooted and growing.Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan and South Korea, is witnessing rising demand due to traditional fermented foods and innovation in functional beverages.Major Players:Danone S.A.Nestlé S.A.Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.Probi ABRenew LifeBioGaia ABGeneral Mills, Inc.NutraScience LabsADMIFFMarket Segments:By Product Type: (Fermented Vegetables, Fortified Dairy Alternatives, Fortified Fruit Juices, Isolates, Others)By Ingredient Type: (Bacteria, Yeast, Others)By Application: (Immune Health, Digestive Health, General Wellness, Others)By End-User: (Infants & Children, Adults, Middle-Aged, Elderly)By Distribution Channel: (Online, Offline)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=plant-based-probiotics-market Key Developments – United States:March 2025: GoodBelly introduced a new range of oat-based probiotic smoothies enriched with prebiotics and B12, targeting gut health and vegan consumers.August 2024: ADM launched a proprietary probiotic strain tailored for dairy-free functional beverages, enabling longer shelf-life and improved digestive health support.Key Developments – Japan:May 2025: A Japanese food-tech firm collaborated with a major supermarket chain to roll out fermented soy-based probiotic yogurts designed for on-the-go consumption.October 2024: A Japanese beverage company launched a matcha-flavored probiotic drink using rice-based fermentation, tapping into the rising demand for clean-label, functional drinks.Future Outlook:Over the coming years, the plant‑based probiotics segment is poised for steady growth, propelled by rising consumer focus on digestive health and growing demand for vegan-friendly products. Innovations in functional foods and beverages such as probiotic-enriched almond yogurts, oat-based drinks, and clean-label supplements are expanding market appeal.North America and Europe are expected to maintain strong momentum, while emerging regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer untapped potential as awareness increases. Continued product innovation, strategic brand partnerships, and heightened regulatory backing for health claims will support market expansion.Conclusion:The plant-based probiotics market is witnessing rapid global expansion fueled by health-conscious consumers, innovation in formulation, and the movement toward sustainable, animal-free nutrition. The plant-based probiotics market is witnessing rapid global expansion fueled by health-conscious consumers, innovation in formulation, and the movement toward sustainable, animal-free nutrition. As brands continue to merge science with natural wellness trends, the market is well-positioned to remain a key pillar in the future of functional foods and personalized nutrition.

