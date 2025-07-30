Parkinson’s Disease Drug Market Driven by Cell Therapy & Gene-Based Treatments | DataM Intelligence

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market

The Parkinson’s therapeutics market will grow from USD 5.92 Bn in 2024 to USD 12.83 Bn by 2033 at 8.1% CAGR, driven by novel therapies and global investment.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parkinson’s disease therapeutics encompass drugs, device-based delivery systems, and emerging gene- or cell-based interventions aimed at managing motor and non-motor symptoms. Based on DataM Intelligence analysis, the market reached approximately USD 5.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to soar to USD 12.83 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of around 8.1%. Growth drivers include an aging global population, rising disease prevalence, and intensified R&D into disease-modifying treatments.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-market Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market SegmentsBy Drug Class:Levodopa/carbidopa remains the dominant segment, accounting for over 50% of global revenue due to its long-standing efficacy and affordability. Meanwhile, dopamine agonists are the fastest-growing class, recently bolstered by new approvals such as apomorphine infusion devices and D1/D5 selective agonists like tavapadon.By Route of Administration:Oral formulations continue to dominate (approximately 63–75% share) due to convenience and reimbursement coverage. However, subcutaneous and infusion therapies, offering continuous symptom control are expanding most rapidly with recent regulatory approvals.Key Players & Pipeline Highlights in Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics MarketLeading companies include AbbVie, Eisai, Novartis, Kyowa Kirin, Teva, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.Notable pipeline assets include:• Tavapadon (Cerevel Therapeutics): A D1/D5 receptor partial agonist now completing Phase III trials for early-stage PD.• Prasinezumab (Roche/Prothena): Anti-α synuclein monoclonal antibody entering Phase III for early PD, marking a shift toward disease-modifying treatments.• NEULARK (Neuron23 Inc.): A brain-penetrant LRRK2 inhibitor currently in Phase II studies using digital biomarkers to improve precision in early-stage PD treatment.Regional Market Dynamics• North America dominates with roughly 40% of global market share in 2024, underpinned by high PD prevalence, strong diagnostics, and early adoption of advanced therapies including infusion systems and DBS.• Europe contributes around 30%, supported by solid reimbursement frameworks, disease awareness, and robust access to both conventional and novel therapies (e.g., new delivery platforms).• Asia Pacific (~18%) is the fastest-growing region, driven by aging demographics in China, India, and Japan, increasing diagnosis rates, and expanded telehealth access in rural areas.• Middle East & Africa (~7%) are emerging markets, led by economic growth and improving access in GCC countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.• Latin America (~5%) shows modest growth, primarily in Brazil and Argentina, with increased access to generics and rising public chronic disease strategies.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-market Investments & Strategic Moves in Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics MarketUnited States• July 2024: Merz Therapeutics completed its acquisition of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation) and FAMPYRA (dalfampridine) from Acorda, expanding its neurology portfolio.• September 2024: AbbVie reported positive Phase III data from the TEMPO-1 trial of tavapadon as a monotherapy for early PD, highlighting its potential as a once-daily oral agent.Japan• 2025 (ongoing): Japan’s METI and health sectors continue to subsidize drug discovery ventures in dementia and neurodegeneration, including Parkinson’s candidates like Sumitomo Pharma’s DSP 1083 cellular medicine initiative.Europe & Other Regions• July 2024: The Michael J. Fox Foundation granted £4.7 million to Scottish-based Lario Therapeutics, supporting development of a calcium channel inhibitor targeting early PD progression.• In Europe, Roche's advancement of prasinezumab into Phase III trials also catalyzes broader investment and academic engagement across Western neuroscience centers.Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities• Disease-Modifying Therapies: A shift toward α-synuclein-targeting antibodies and LRRK2 inhibitors promises to address progression, not just symptoms.• Digital Biomarkers & Personalization: Tools like gait/speech analysis and AI-driven phenotyping are enhancing precision medicine approaches.• New Delivery Formats: Continuous infusion pumps and inhaled levodopa offer better fluctuation control, supporting patient adherence.• Combination Therapies: Multi-modal regimens integrating neuroprotective agents, lifestyle interventions, and device support signify holistic treatment models.Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Challenges & Future OutlookChallenges:• High R&D Costs: Clinical development for novel biologics, gene therapies, or delivery devices remains expensive and lengthy.• Regulatory Complexity: Approvals for infusions and disease-modifying therapies vary globally and require robust biomarker validation.• Alternative Treatment Growth: Deep brain stimulation, physical therapy, and lifestyle interventions are reducing sole reliance on pharmaceuticals.Future Outlook:With its estimated near doubling by 2033, the Parkinson’s therapeutics market is entering a transformative era. 