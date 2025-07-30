Electrical Steel Market Growth & Industry Report | Emerging Trends & Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Electrical Steel Market Size

The Electrical Steel Market focuses on specialized steel used to improve magnetic properties in motors, transformers, and power generation systems.

Powering the future: Electrical Steel Market surges with rising EV demand, renewable energy, and smart grids. Discover the trends shaping tomorrow’s energy!” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Electrical Steel Market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2031. Rising demand for energy-efficient transformers and electric vehicles, coupled with rapid industrialization and grid modernization, is driving significant growth in the global electrical steel market.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/electrical-steel-market Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:Surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs): Electrical steel plays a crucial role in motor laminations and transformers, directly benefiting from the global EV boom.Rapid expansion of renewable energy: Wind and solar projects worldwide are increasing the need for transformers and generators, boosting demand for high-grade electrical steel.Urbanization and grid upgrades: Modernizing aging power grids in developed regions and expanding new grids in emerging markets create substantial opportunities.Market Segmentation:By Type:Grain Oriented Electrical SteelNon-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel.By Application:TransformersMotorsInductorsPower GeneratorsElectrical BallastsBatteryMagnetic BearingsFiltersOthers.By End-User:AutomotiveAviationEnergy and PowerBuilding and ConstructionDomestic Household AppliancesOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=electrical-steel-market Market Geographical Share:Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by strong industrialization and large-scale EV adoption, led by China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe follows, with its aggressive green energy policies and automotive electrification. North America shows steady growth due to infrastructure upgrades and renewable energy investments.Key Players Shaping the Market:ArcelorMittal S.A.Baosteel Group CorporationPohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO)Nippon Steel & Sumimoto MetalJFE Holdings Inc.Jiangsu Shagang GroupTata SteelThe United States Steel Corporation (US Steel)Angang Steel Co. Ltd.Gerdau.Recent Developments:United StatesMay 2025: A leading US steelmaker announced a $350 million investment to expand production of non-grain-oriented (NGO) electrical steel for EV motors.April 2025: Collaboration launched between a US transformer manufacturer and an AI firm to enhance efficiency and reduce energy loss in grid transformers.JapanJune 2025: Japanese steel producers unveiled a new ultra-thin grain-oriented electrical steel to meet demand from next-generation EV motors.April 2025: Partnership formed between a Japanese automaker and domestic steel supplier to co-develop advanced electrical steel alloys for lightweight EV applications.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:Driven by megatrends in electrification and clean energy, the Electrical Steel Market stands at the forefront of a transformative decade. Industry leaders are investing in innovation, sustainable production, and strategic partnerships to capture growing demand, shaping a resilient and greener global energy future.Related Reports:

