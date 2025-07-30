Electrical Steel Market Growth & Industry Report | Emerging Trends & Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Electrical Steel Market focuses on specialized steel used to improve magnetic properties in motors, transformers, and power generation systems.
Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:
Surging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs): Electrical steel plays a crucial role in motor laminations and transformers, directly benefiting from the global EV boom.
Rapid expansion of renewable energy: Wind and solar projects worldwide are increasing the need for transformers and generators, boosting demand for high-grade electrical steel.
Urbanization and grid upgrades: Modernizing aging power grids in developed regions and expanding new grids in emerging markets create substantial opportunities.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel.
By Application:
Transformers
Motors
Inductors
Power Generators
Electrical Ballasts
Battery
Magnetic Bearings
Filters
Others.
By End-User:
Automotive
Aviation
Energy and Power
Building and Construction
Domestic Household Appliances
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Market Geographical Share:
Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by strong industrialization and large-scale EV adoption, led by China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe follows, with its aggressive green energy policies and automotive electrification. North America shows steady growth due to infrastructure upgrades and renewable energy investments.
Key Players Shaping the Market:
ArcelorMittal S.A.
Baosteel Group Corporation
Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO)
Nippon Steel & Sumimoto Metal
JFE Holdings Inc.
Jiangsu Shagang Group
Tata Steel
The United States Steel Corporation (US Steel)
Angang Steel Co. Ltd.
Gerdau.
Recent Developments:
United States
May 2025: A leading US steelmaker announced a $350 million investment to expand production of non-grain-oriented (NGO) electrical steel for EV motors.
April 2025: Collaboration launched between a US transformer manufacturer and an AI firm to enhance efficiency and reduce energy loss in grid transformers.
Japan
June 2025: Japanese steel producers unveiled a new ultra-thin grain-oriented electrical steel to meet demand from next-generation EV motors.
April 2025: Partnership formed between a Japanese automaker and domestic steel supplier to co-develop advanced electrical steel alloys for lightweight EV applications.
Conclusion:
Driven by megatrends in electrification and clean energy, the Electrical Steel Market stands at the forefront of a transformative decade. Industry leaders are investing in innovation, sustainable production, and strategic partnerships to capture growing demand, shaping a resilient and greener global energy future.
