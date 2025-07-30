Madhya Pradesh takes lead in Holistic Heritage Conservation

Ashapuri Village – Madhya Pradesh’s Hidden Archaeological Gem Ancient sculptures unearthed in Ashapuri, Madhya Pradesh – echoes of a forgotten temple town Hriday Shah Mahal - Dhubela, Madhya Pradesh Moti Mahal - Ramnagar, Mandla Rai Bhagat Ki Kothi - Ramnagar, Mandla

Circuits established for identification and preservation of heritage monuments across the State

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic heritage conservation refers to a comprehensive approach to preserving cultural and natural heritage, encompassing both tangible and intangible aspects. It emphasizes the interconnectedness of cultural and natural elements, recognizing their shared history and the need for integrated conservation efforts. This approach involves not only the protection of physical structures and landscapes but also the safeguarding of cultural traditions, knowledge, and practices.Under the vision and dynamic leadership of the Commissioner of the MP Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums (DAAM), Ms. Urmila Shukla, (IAS), Holistic Heritage Conservation has become a priority and a key focus area with mapped and sustained progress. The Directorate has planned to establish circuits for identification and preservation of heritage monuments most of them being 100 years old in the State.According to the Joint Director of DAAM Dr. Manisha Sharma, “The aim is to undertake holistic conservation and development of heritage sites across Madhya Pradesh. Circuit plans have been made accordingly and monuments of historical relevance are being identified. Most of these sites are over a century old, hold immense historical and cultural significance and require immediate attention”.“The ongoing conservation and preservative efforts are not merely about safeguarding stone and script but they represent our collective memory and the soul of Madhya Pradesh’s cultural identity” She added.Conservation and restoration work is planned at various locations which include Indore, Ujjain, Orchha and Morena. The Directorate under the Department of Culture aims to undertake preservation, conservation and comprehensive development while some projects await approval for restoration. The increased number of visitors at tourist and spiritual sites in recent years have prompted the Directorate to initiate conservation work at numerous locations in Orchha and Ujjain. Conservation activities are underway at ‘Durgadas ki Chattri’, ‘Chamunda Mata Mandir’ and Ramanuj temple in the Ujjain District. Additional projects include ‘Rajbhagat ki Kothi’ and ‘Moti Mahal’ in Mandla District.Dr. Manisha Sharma concluded “We are carrying meticulous documentation, scientific and public engagement with IT intervention like digitization, virtual immersive experiences and 3D scanning of artefacts. Efforts are to bridge the past with the present- ensuring that our priceless legacy continues to thrive in collective memory and consciousness”.Madhya Pradesh remains a land of archaeological and ecological marvels.

Ashapuri wasn’t forgotten - it was waiting for discovery!

