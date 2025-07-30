At 7.3% CAGR Helicopters Market Estimated to Reach $39.87 Billion by 2031

Helicopters Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helicopters market size generated $20.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06230 Rise in demand for customized & luxurious helicopters in the transportation sector, increase in adoption of helicopters for military applications, and surge in demand for helicopters in aerial monitoring & disaster management are expected to drive the growth of the helicopter market worldwide. In addition, the market growth is affected by rise in usage of drones and high operational and maintenance cost of helicopters. Moreover, rise in penetration of helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS) and upsurge in gas & oil excretion and exploration activities positively impacts the market growth.Increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient helicopter components. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/helicopters-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters industry , and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others.Leading Market PlayersAirbusBell Textron Inc.Helicopteres GuimbalKaman CorporationKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.Leonardo SpAMD Helicopters Inc.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries LtdRobinson Helicopter CompanyThe Boeing CompanyInterested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06230 Similar Reports:Air Crane Helicopter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-crane-helicopter-market-A313284 Autonomous Aircraft Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-aircraft-market-A07121 Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-health-monitoring-system-market

