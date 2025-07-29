Submit Release
H.R. 1669, a bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize the Stop, Observe, Ask, and Respond to Health and Wellness Training Program

H.R. 1669 would reauthorize the appropriation of $4 million each year from 2026 through 2030 for a program administered by the Administration of Children and Families (ACF) to train health care and social service providers on human trafficking. In 2025, ACF allocated $1.6 million for that program.

Assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts and using historical spending patterns for the program, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $17 million over the 2025-2030 period and $3 million after 2030. The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 500 (education, training, employment, and social services).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1669

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Estimated Authorization

0

4

4

4

4

4

20

Estimated Outlays

0

2

3

4

4

4

17

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Johnny Willing. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

