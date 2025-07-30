The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Celebrates its Silver Anniversary with Get Wild! Gala

Wildlife Rescue Center 2025 GetWild! Gala

Gala at the Southampton Arts Center to Honor Zelda Penzel with Emcee Jill Rappaport

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons is to celebrate their 25th Anniversary with their signature GET WILD! Gala raising funds to contribute to their mission to rescue, rehabilitate and successfully release animals back into the wild across Eastern Long Island on Friday August 1st, 2025.Zelda Penzel is to be honored at this year's Gala, which will be held at the Southampton Arts Center. The event chairs for this year’s benefit are Ingrid Edelman, Jane Gill, Missy Hargraves, and Lisa Baron Schenker. The emcee for the event will be award-winning animal advocate Jill Rappaport.Sponsors of the 25th Anniversary Get Wild! Gala include:Silver Anniversary SponsorPenni LudwigParliament of Owls SponsorLeslie L. Alexander Foundation, Max, Beau, Bubba, Elliot and Willow Collé, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edelman, Lou & Deb Leone, The Schenker Family, and the Andy Sabin Family Foundation.Gaggle of Geese SponsorsTracy Broxmeyer, Linda Lambert, Katherine Rayner, Dr. Jonathan and Wendy Turetsky, Louise and Lenn Riggio, Marcia Hershey.Long Eared Owl Foursome SponsorsJane Brickell, Richard Brickell, Victoria Kahn, and Maryann Marston.Pair of Osprey SponsorsDr. Roberta J.M. Olson and Alexander B.V. Johnson, Missy Hargraves, Georgica Services Ltd., Word Hampton Public Relations, We the Animals of the United StatesBald Eagle Family SponsorsSusan Allen, George Grofik and Christine Seddon-Grofik, Linda and Russell Munson.About the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of The Hamptons:The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Inc., Eastern Long Island's only wildlife hospital, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of wild animals impacted by human encroachment on their habitat. It is a grass-roots organization that began with a few concerned friends and has grown to include over 3,000 members and supporters. The Xenter operates as a full-service professional wildlife hospital, with licensed rehabilitators on staff. Over the past twenty-five years, more than 500 volunteers have been trained to help with wildlife rescues.The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located on Munn’s Pond Park through a cooperative licensing agreement with Suffolk County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. The Center is located on a greenbelt of public land parcels that stretches from Tiana Bay to Peconic Bay on the eastern end of Long Island, New York. This ecosystem is one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable, with salt and freshwater wetlands, Pine Barrens, deciduous forest, and meadowland. As a result, it is an ideal location for a wildlife rehabilitation center. The hospital is intended solely for wild animals. There are no ambient noises or smells to stress the wildlife that is recovering within. Every year, the Wildlife Rescue Center receives over 15,000 calls for information or assistance regarding wild animal encounters.In addition, The Center offers educational programs to local elementary and secondary schools. Local college students participate in cooperative education programs and internships. The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center has an annual operating budget of more than $950,000, almost entirely funded by generous donors. For more information, visit: www.wildliferescuecenter.org IG: @wildliferescuecenter | F: Wildliferescuehospitalhamptons

