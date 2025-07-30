Cabaret Gets Clever in ‘The Best of Versed Strikes Back!’

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Steve Ross and Karen Murphy (Photo Credit: Phil Merritt) Maria Abous (Photo Credit: Hamptons Summer Songbook) Karen Murphy (Photo Credit: Jessica Gresko)

Hamptons Summer Songbook Presents A Whimsical, Wordy Evening of Broadway’s Forgotten Beginnings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea returns to LTV Studios on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:30pm with an evening of wit, wordplay, and nostalgia: “The Best of Versed Strikes Back!” This unique cabaret performance stars the incomparable Steve Ross, joined by vocal powerhouses Karen Murphy and Maria Abous, under the musical direction of series host and producer David Alpern.Known as the “Crown Prince of Cabaret,” Ross brings his signature charm and keyboard finesse to a repertoire of rarely performed introductory verses — the forgotten gems that once opened Golden Age classics by Berlin, Gershwin, Porter, Hart, Hammerstein, Lerner, and more. These poetic preludes, often dropped in modern renditions, reveal fresh humor, heartbreak, and sophistication — giving familiar tunes surprising new life.Joining Ross are Karen “Torch Goddess” Murphy, celebrated for her emotional depth, and Maria Abous, hailed as the embodiment of a classic leading lady. Together, they’ll lead the audience through poignant lyrics and punchy refrains — with song sheets provided for old-school singalongs.Produced by Josh Gladstone (LTV’s Creative Director) and Donna Rubin, the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea series continues to deliver star-powered evenings of cabaret and Broadway under the East End sky.Ticket Prices:VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.Tickets for the event are available now at www.ltveh.org/hss2025 About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonABOUT STEVE ROSS:Called the “Crown Prince of Cabaret” by The New York Times, Steve Ross has performed at top venues worldwide, from Manhattan’s Algonquin Hotel to London, Paris, Tokyo, and beyond. Known for his tributes to Coward, Porter, and Astaire, Ross has appeared on Broadway and off, hosted radio broadcasts, and released over a dozen acclaimed recordings. He is renowned for reviving the elegance and wit of the Golden Age of song.ABOUT KAREN MURPHY:Praised by Cabaret Scenes as “electrifying,” Karen Murphy blends originality and vocal power in every performance. She’s a frequent Guest Artist with the Northwoods Symphonic Band and recently appeared at Sands Point Preserve and Don’t Tell Mama in Best of the Versed. On Broadway, she’s starred in A Little Night Music, 9 to 5, 42nd Street, Titanic, and more. Off-Broadway credits include Zombie Prom and Showtune, with national tours of Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, and White Christmas. She also debuted at NY City Opera in The Most Happy Fella. Her recordings include Torchgoddess, My Vaudeville Man, and I Won’t Dance.ABOUT MARIA ABOUS:Hailed by Rolling Stone UK for a voice that “begs for lush orchestration,” crossover soprano Maria Abous has graced stages from Birdland and Carnegie Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below. Called “the embodiment of a leading lady,” her performances blend charm, warmth, and emotional depth. A Columbia and Longy School of Music graduate, Maria’s albums Merry Little Christmas and Crescendo showcase her signature blend of jazz, classical, and theatrical flair. A mother of two (soon to be three!), she is also an advocate for maternal wellness. Learn more at mariaabous.com.ABOUT DAVID ALPERN:Veteran journalist and broadcaster David Alpern spent over four decades at Newsweek as a senior editor and host of Newsweek On Air, a nationally syndicated radio show featuring interviews with top figures in news, politics, and entertainment. He later launched the nonprofit podcast For Your Ears Only, archiving 10,000+ interviews dating back to 1982. A longtime Sag Harbor resident, Alpern now reviews books for The East Hampton Star, hosts author talks at local libraries and enjoys “nearly tennis.” He is also the son of a 1930s-era radio “girl singer,” whose recordings live on via SoundCloud.

