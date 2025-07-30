Southampton African-American Museum Hosts a Champagne Brunch Chaired by Jean Shafiroff

Logo Southampton African-American Museum (SAAM) Brenda Simmons (SAAM Founder & CEO), Event Chair Jean Shafiroff, Novi Brown (Award-winning Actress (SISTAS, BET Networks)(Photo Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco) Jean Shafiroff, Brenda Simmons, Donna Roderick (Photo Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco) Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

Award-Winning Actress Novi Brown Joins Brenda Simmons and Philanthropists for a Glamorous Morning of Giving

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton African American Museum (SAAM) held its summer champagne brunch and summer fundraiser at the Southampton Inn With Jean Shafiroff (Event Chair) and Brenda Simmons (SAAM Founder & CEO).The aim of the brunch was to support the museum’s campaign to support its operations and endowment. The Southampton African American Museum, a former Black barber shop opened on Juneteenth, 2021, and is the first African American site to be a historically designated landmark in the Village of Southampton, NY and the first Black barbershop to be transformed into a museum in the United States.A number of awards were presented to celebrate individual’s excellence and community impact, including Donna Rodrick, National President, Drifters Inc. (Community Empowerment Award), Nikki Paul, SEPA Chapter President, Drifters Inc. (Community Empowerment Award), Marianne Morrison (Visionary Supporter of the Arts Award), Dr. Georgette Grier-Key (Champion of the Arts Award), and Novi Brown (Bold Voice in the Arts Award).The brunch followed the success of the 4th Annual Art and Soul: Hamptons, a vibrant day-long celebration of Black art, culture, and community in the heart of the Hamptons hosted in collaboration with the Southampton African American Museum, the Southampton Arts Center, and Hidden Gem NY.Notable guests included: Jean Shafiroff (Event Chair), Brenda Simmons (SAAM Founder & CEO), Novi Brown (Award-winning Actress (SISTAS, BET Networks)), Martin Shafiroff, and NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright.Event Sponsors included Let’s Champagne, April + Ashley, Symphony of Leaves Tea Co, Art & Soul Hamptons, Dion Magazine, Planned by Sue, and New England Sweet Water.About Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. Jean is often referred to as the first lady of philanthropy by the international press. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy.For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jean.shafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout The Southampton African American Museum (SAAM):The Southampton African American Museum (SAAM) began in 2005 under the name The East End African American Museum and Center for Excellence. Until now, it has functioned as a virtual museum—hosting events and exhibits in public spaces throughout Southampton Village—most notably the Annual Southampton African American Film Festival.SAAM moved to a new location at 245 North Sea Road in Southampton, NY. Affectionally called “The Barbershop," the building was a local gathering place for area African Americans from the 1940s until its closing. In 2010, the Village Historic Preservation Board designated it as the first African American historic landmark in the Village of Southampton, and the process was started to transform it into a permanent space.For more information please visit: www.saamuseum.org IG: @saam_museum | F: SAAM

