Consumer Cellular Goes 0-50 Retail Locations in Under Three Years

Consumer Cellular's 50th Store, Boardman, Ohio. Consumer Cellular brings a friendly, helpful, in-person customer experience to neighborhoods throughout the U.S. Through the company’s growing network of neighborhood stores, customers can do hands-on shopping, get in-person support, enjoy free coffee and snacks.

Challenger Brand Bucks Big Wireless Trends to Bring Person-to-Person Care to Neighborhood Stores

More than 4 million subscribers trust us for simple, affordable plans and top phone brands, with great coverage and award-winning customer support.” — Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Cellular , the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+, today announced the opening of its newest neighborhood store in Boardman, Ohio. This opening marks the company’s 50th retail location since the launch of its first company-owned store in November of 2022.Consumer Cellular has targeted reaching a U.S. store count of 100 by 2026. This investment in expanding personalized support for its loyal customer base is occurring in an environment in which “big wireless” is reducing its overall footprint of retail locations. According to industry analysis from IQ Metrix and Wave 7 Research , “tier 1” wireless providers reduced the total number of retail outlets by nearly 1,000 locations from May 2022 through May 2024.“More than 4 million subscribers trust us for simple, affordable plans and top phone brands, with great coverage and award-winning customer support,” said Ed Evans, CEO of Consumer Cellular. “We’re building on the popularity of the award-winning, person-to-person support we provide through our 100% U.S.-based customer call centers, by bringing a friendly, helpful, in-person customer experience to neighborhoods throughout the U.S.”Through the company’s growing network of neighborhood stores , customers can do hands-on shopping, get in-person support, enjoy free coffee and snacks, and participate in special learning sessions on phone functions and features, using popular apps, and more.About Consumer CellularFounded in 1995, Consumer Cellular is the first wireless provider unapologetically built for Americans 50+. An approved wireless partner of AARP, Consumer Cellular is trusted by more than 4 million subscribers for affordable plans, popular phones and devices, and great nationwide coverage, all backed by top-rated, 100% U.S. based customer support. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, with 3,000 employees in company locations throughout the U.S., Consumer Cellular has earned recognition as the most awarded wireless brand for customer service. The company has been honored as #1 in customer service in its industry numerous times and, in 2024, ranked #1 in network coverage and customer satisfaction among wireless carriers by American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Additionally, the company has been featured 12 times on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. Consumer Cellular phones, devices and plans are available nationwide through more than 50 company-owned neighborhood stores, online at ConsumerCellular.com, by telephone at (888) 345-5509, and at leading retailers including Target and Walmart. Connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for tutorials, features, applications, and company news.

