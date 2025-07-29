Governor Newsom issues emergency proclamation for storm-impacted counties

SACRAMENTO – Reinforcing the state’s commitment to helping every Californian recover — no matter a community’s politics — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Humboldt, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma, and Trinity to assist in recovery from the February 2025 storms that caused landslides and widespread flooding affecting roads and waterways, creating conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to provide assistance to Modoc, Shasta, and Trinity counties under the California Disaster Assistance Act, among other provisions.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation for the counties of Humboldt, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma, and Trinity can be found here.

Governor Newsom additionally issued an emergency proclamation for Trinity County to assist in the recovery from the March 2025 storms that threatened public safety and infrastructure in the community.

The emergency proclamation directs the California Department of Transportation to request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, among other provisions.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation for Trinity County can be found here.