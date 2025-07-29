Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong

CANADA, July 29 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

In the face of shifting global trade and economic uncertainty, the leaders acknowledged the 60-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries and discussed boosting co-operation, noting the growing opportunities through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The prime ministers discussed increasing trade and investment, particularly in the agri-food and nuclear energy sectors.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Wong welcomed progress toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement and look forward to meeting at the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in October.