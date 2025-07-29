Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong
CANADA, July 29 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.
In the face of shifting global trade and economic uncertainty, the leaders acknowledged the 60-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries and discussed boosting co-operation, noting the growing opportunities through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The prime ministers discussed increasing trade and investment, particularly in the agri-food and nuclear energy sectors.
Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Wong welcomed progress toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement and look forward to meeting at the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in October.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.