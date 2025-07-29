Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Named Best Cosmetic Dermatology Practice by San Diego Magazine Readers

The award winning Cosmetic Laser Dermatology team

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is honored to announce that they have been voted Best Cosmetic Dermatology Practice in San Diego Magazine's 2025 "Best of San Diego" readers' poll. This prestigious recognition reflects the trust and satisfaction of thousands of San Diego residents who have experienced the practice's exceptional care and results. This year’s 'Best of San Diego' readers’ poll saw a record-breaking number of participants, with thousands of votes cast, making this recognition an even greater honor for the entire Cosmetic Laser Dermatology team.

"We are deeply grateful to our patients and the San Diego community for this incredible honor," said Dr. Mitchel Goldman, Founder and Medical Director of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology. "This award belongs to our entire team - from our board-certified dermatologists to our dedicated staff members who work tirelessly to ensure every patient receives world-class care and achieves their aesthetic goals."

The San Diego Magazine "Best of San Diego" awards represent the voice of the community, with readers voting for their favorite businesses and services across the region. Winning in the highly competitive cosmetic dermatology category underscores the practice's commitment to excellence and innovation in aesthetic medicine.

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology has established itself as a leader in advanced cosmetic treatments, housing over 60 cutting-edge laser, light, and energy devices - one of the largest collections in the country. The practice's team of board-certified dermatologists, including Drs. Mitchel Goldman, Kimberly Butterwick, William Groff, Sabrina Fabi, Douglas Wu, Monica Boen, Jameson Loyal, Raheel Zubair, and Kavita Darji, specialize in the latest laser treatments, injectables, body contouring, vein therapy, and skin rejuvenation procedures.

"This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in cosmetic dermatology," added Dr. Goldman. "We remain committed to bringing our patients the most innovative treatments while maintaining the personalized, compassionate care that has earned us the trust of the San Diego community."

About San Diego Magazine's "Best of San Diego" Awards

San Diego Magazine's annual "Best of San Diego" readers' poll celebrates the finest businesses, services, and experiences throughout the region. Winners are determined entirely by reader votes, making this award a true reflection of community preference and satisfaction.

About Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

Our world-renowned dermatologists combine groundbreaking cosmetic advancements in science and medicine to deliver our patients the ultimate in rejuvenation. We offer patients customized care, including the most innovative laser, injectable, body sculpting, vein, and aesthetics treatments available.

With over 100,000+ satisfied patients, 60+ lasers and devices, and an in-house dermatology research center, we confidently say that you can trust your skin in our hands.

