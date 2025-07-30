PROCOM Testing Scales Up DOT Drug Testing Services Across Colorado as Compliance Demand Surges

PROCOM Drug and Alcohol Testing

PROCOM, a Colorado leader in DOT-compliant drug and alcohol testing, is expanding services statewide, helping employers meet a growing need. workplaces.

Our local team provides fast, accurate, and fully compliant drug and alcohol testing that keeps Colorado’s roads and job sites safe.” — Andrew Knox

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal enforcement intensifies and the need for safe, drug-free workplaces continues to grow, PROCOM , a Colorado-based leader in DOT-compliant drug and alcohol testing , is expanding its services throughout the state to help employers stay ahead of changing regulations.Serving Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Pueblo, and Grand Junction, PROCOM offers on-site and clinic-based drug testing tailored to Department of Transportation (DOT) employers and safety-sensitive industries. From trucking fleets and public transit agencies to pipeline operators and construction firms, Colorado employers are turning to PROCOM for dependable, federally compliant testing solutions.“With the FMCSA Clearinghouse rules tightening in late 2024, the opioid epidemic hitting our state hard in recent years, and cannabis use continuing to become mainstream, many DOT-regulated employers are under pressure to maintain compliance,” said Andrew Knox, Owner of PROCOM. “Our local team provides fast, accurate, and fully compliant drug and alcohol testing that keeps Colorado’s roads and job sites safe.”Colorado Employers Face Complex Challenges with Cannabis Legalization and Federal RulesDespite the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana in Colorado, DOT regulations prohibit use of THC for CDL drivers and other safety-sensitive employees. PROCOM has taken a leading role in educating employers across the state about the conflict between federal law and state cannabis laws, including how CBD products may still trigger violations under DOT testing guidelines.“We help Colorado employers understand the risks and stay compliant,” Andrew added. “You can’t afford to gamble on misinformed policies when federal audits are on the line and personal injury lawyers are on every billboard you see.”Mobile Drug Testing Now Available Across the Front Range and BeyondTo meet growing demand, PROCOM has expanded mobile drug testing services across Colorado, offering fast, on-site collection at fleet yards, job sites, and terminals. This reduces driver downtime and supports 24/7 response for post-accident or reasonable suspicion testing.Available testing services include:•DOT and Non-DOT Drug & Alcohol Testing•Pre-employment, random, post-accident, reasonable suspicion, return-to-duty, and follow-up testing•Consortium services for random testing programs•FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting and compliance•Certified MRO review and result management•Supervisor training and audit supportAbout PROCOMFounded and headquartered in Colorado, PROCOM is a trusted provider of workplace drug and alcohol testing for DOT and non-DOT employers statewide. With over 15 years of experience, Procom helps businesses meet 49 CFR Part 40 regulations, navigate FMCSA Clearinghouse changes, and maintain safety-first operations through flexible, professional testing solutions.Media Contact:Name: Media RelationsCompany: PROCOMPhone: (719)295-1911Email: info@procomtesting.comWebsite: https://procomtesting.com Service Areas: Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Boulder, Pueblo, Grand Junction, Greeley, Glenwood Springs and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.