Arizona Sunrays Expands Preschool Program with New Classes for Ages 6 months–5 years

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays, Phoenix’s top spot for gymnastics, dance, and early-child development, is excited to announce an expanded lineup of early childhood classes designed to engage, inspire, and nurture young movers from six months through age five.The newly launched preschool programs include five age-specific classes:Baby Gym (6–12 months) – 30 min | Parent Participation | FREEExplorers (12–24 months) – 30 min | Parent ParticipationTumble Tots (2–3 years) – 45 min | Parent ParticipationPreschool Gymnastics (3–4 years) – 45 min | IndependentJunior Stars (4–5 years) – 55 min | IndependentPreschool Elite (3-5 years) – 55 min | IndependentFrom a free exploratory Baby Gym class to skill-building sessions for growing Junior Stars, each program is thoughtfully designed to meet kids where they are developmentally. These classes nurture learning through having fun, making friends, and enjoying the journey of movement and socialization in a safe and supportive environment.“Our goal is to introduce young children to the joy of movement and learning through play,” said Kenzie Gassaway, General Manager at Arizona Sunrays. “These classes are about confidence, coordination, and connection, both with grown-ups and peers.”Each class is led by a team of experienced, enthusiastic instructors who specialize in early childhood development and movement education. Arizona Sunrays has been a trusted name for child growth in the Phoenix community for decades, and this program expansion reflects its continued commitment to fostering lifelong fitness and learning from the very start.Classes have begun and registration is now open. To learn more or enroll, visit www.arizonasunrays.com or call (602) 992-5790.

