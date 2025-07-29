Energy Efficiency Success Story: The Overlook Apartments

Located in Temple Hills Maryland, The Overlook Apartments (formerly Parkway Apartments) are a testament to the state-wide impact of local, smart energy upgrades.

This 14-building multifamily complex has long relied on older, fossil-fuel based energy systems – eventually taking a toll on the comfort of residents and property owners alike. The impact of space heating equipment and natural gas appliances meant that the property’s energy use was high, electricity bills were looming, and comfort was inconsistent. Major energy and electrification upgrades were overdue, and with support from Multifamily Energy Efficiency and Housing Affordability (MEEHA) programs sponsored by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the owners of the Overlook Apartments were able to deliver sustainable solutions for residents.

With over $2.6 million in combined funding from DHCD’s MEEHA EmPOWER and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program (GHGRP) programs, the Overlook apartments turned a new leaf. EmPOWER Maryland, dedicated to helping limited income households install energy-efficient materials and equipment, provided $1,417,091 to install new refrigerators, LED lighting, attic insulation, and improved air sealing. GHGRP, DHCD’s program to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions in low-income homes, provided $1,250,000 to modernize energy-draining systems and ensure the Overlook Apartments met Maryland’s Building Energy Performance Standards.

“We are thrilled with the EmPower and GHGRP energy savings programs sponsored by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD),” said Charles Pittman, owner of The Overlook Apartments. “The Overlook received funding for energy efficiency and electrification upgrades from both funding sources and successfully reduced our electricity and gas usage by over 40% and 70%, respectively.”

Across all 159 units, the impact was unmistakable. The Overlook community has since saved over 342,862 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, and as a result, the cost of energy use and utility bills for residents have shrunk dramatically. Not only that, but greenhouse gas emissions have decreased exponentially, by nearly 300 metric tons of CO2e. The MEEHA funded Overlook Apartments project has delivered affordable and efficient homes for residents and invested in a more sustainable future for residents to come.

“We are so proud to be part of a forward-thinking initiative that has not only benefited our bottom line but also helped us take an active role in reducing our environmental footprint,” said Pittman.

For more information about energy efficiency programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/EnergyEfficiency.