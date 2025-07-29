WCHS Girls Flag Football Coach Selected for NFL Shadow Coaching Programs, Shares Experience on KTLA

Rebecca Hernandez - Coach of the West Covina High School Girls Flag Football Team Coach Hernandez with the NFL Shadow Coaching Team

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina High School Girls Flag Football Coach Rebecca Hernandez has been selected to participate in the exclusive Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams Shadow Coaching Programs this summer. This professional development opportunity places her alongside NFL coaches during training camps to observe elite-level strategies, player development techniques, and game planning.Coach Hernandez, one of only a few selected from over 300 applicants, attended the Chargers camp on Friday, July 25, and the Rams camp on Saturday, July 26. She shared her sentiments about this unique opportunity in a recent KTLA News feature, where she expressed excitement about bringing the experience back to West Covina High School “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m incredibly grateful and excited,” said Hernandez. “What makes it even more meaningful is the chance to bring what I learn back to West Covina High School, especially to help grow and strengthen our girls flag football program.”The WCHS Girls Flag Football team is entering its second official season, continuing to gain momentum with strong student participation, coaching leadership, and community support.Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores praised the milestone, saying:“We are proud of Coach Hernandez and inspired by her commitment to expanding access and excellence in athletics for young women. Her achievement aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift student voice, leadership, and opportunity.”Dr. Charles Park, Principal of West Covina High School, added:“Coach Hernandez is a true leader and role model for our students. Her drive to continually learn, grow, and invest in her athletes makes her an exceptional educator and coach. This opportunity will elevate not only her, but our entire program.”Coach Hernandez’s involvement in the Chargers and Rams programs represents the district’s broader commitment to equity, innovation, and empowering future-ready learners—on and off the field.

