St Johnsbury / Larceny - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4006638 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman STATION: St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: between 7/23/25 and 7/27/25 INCIDENT LOCATION: Walden Hill Road, Danville VIOLATION: Larceny ACCUSED: Unknown at this time AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VICTIM: Donna Olson AGE: 76 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norton, MA SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/29/25 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred from a residence on Walden Hill Road in Danville. It was reported a children's 12 Volt ride on Jeep and a John Deere 4210 Lawn Tractor were stolen sometime between 7/23/24 and 7/27/25. Anyone with information in regard to this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 748-3111. Sergeant Mark Pohlman Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

