St Johnsbury / Larceny - Request for Information

CASE#: 25A4006638

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt Mark Pohlman                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: between 7/23/25 and 7/27/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walden Hill Road, Danville

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Donna Olson

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norton, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/29/25 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred from a residence on Walden Hill Road in Danville. It was reported a children's 12 Volt ride on Jeep and a John Deere 4210 Lawn Tractor were stolen sometime between 7/23/24 and 7/27/25. Anyone with information in regard to this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 748-3111.

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

