St Johnsbury / Larceny - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006638
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: between 7/23/25 and 7/27/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walden Hill Road, Danville
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Donna Olson
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norton, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/29/25 at approximately 1200 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred from a residence on Walden Hill Road in Danville. It was reported a children's 12 Volt ride on Jeep and a John Deere 4210 Lawn Tractor were stolen sometime between 7/23/24 and 7/27/25. Anyone with information in regard to this theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 748-3111.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
