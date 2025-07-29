U.S. News ranks University of Chicago Medical Center’s Cancer program best in state for third consecutive year

In the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2025-26 Best Hospitals rankings, the University of Chicago Medical Center earned recognition in key areas, including its third consecutive top ranking in Illinois for cancer care and the state’s only academic medical center with a Best Regional Hospital for Community Access designation.

The University of Chicago Medical Center — the flagship of the UChicago Medicine health system — earned national rankings in 10 adult specialties. Among the more than 4,400 hospitals evaluated by U.S. News, the University of Chicago Medical Center is one of just 28 nationwide with rankings in 10 or more specialties.

Cancer (12)

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (33)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (34)

Ear, Nose & Throat (31)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (20)

Geriatrics (44)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (40)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (31)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (39)

Urology (39)

Of note, the Cancer program retained its No. 12 position of about 900 programs nationally, continuing its trajectory as a leader in cancer care and research. That momentum is fueling the development of a 575,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cancer pavilion now under construction. Scheduled to open in 2027 as the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion, it will be the first and only freestanding facility in Illinois solely dedicated to cancer care and research.

“These results show where we’re making meaningful progress and where we have opportunities to strengthen performance across the board,” said Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs. “We remain committed to delivering high-quality, innovative care, and we’re grateful to the clinicians, researchers and staff whose dedication drives our academic healthcare mission and our momentum.”

The Medical Center also received high-performing ratings in 17 common procedures and conditions: aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, diabetes, gynecological cancer, heart attack, hip fracture, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia/lymphoma/myeloma, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke and heart arrhythmia.

The Community Access designation recognizes the Medical Center’s efforts to reach historically underserved populations and reflects the health system’s longstanding commitment to closing health equity gaps on the South Side of Chicago and beyond.

“Being recognized for Community Access is especially meaningful as we work to address persistent disparities in health outcomes,” said Tom Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System. “This is a reflection of the work our teams are doing every day to expand access across our service areas, and we are focused on strengthening that impact even further as we bring our high-quality care to more communities.”

Across the broader UChicago Medicine health system, several other hospitals were also recognized for excellence in care:

In Harvey, UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial earned high-performing ratings in congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes and kidney failure.

In the western suburbs, several UChicago Medicine AdventHealth hospitals were recognized. That includes AdventHealth La Grange, which ranked 21st among Best Regional Hospitals and received high-performing ratings for eight common procedures. In addition, AdventHealth Hinsdale earned high-performing ratings for six common procedures, and AdventHealth Bolingbrook received one.

These honors follow University of Chicago Medical Center’s 27th consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, underscoring the health system’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safe care.

UChicago Medicine’s cancer program has held National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation continuously since 1974 and has been a Comprehensive Cancer Center since 2008 — the highest distinction awarded by the NCI. It is one of only two organizations in Illinois to hold this designation and is among a select group of institutions nationwide serving as Lead Academic Participating Sites in the NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network.

To view the complete rankings of all surveyed hospitals, visit the U.S. News website.