Northwestern Hospitals Once Again Rank Among Best in the Nation

In its latest annual Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized Northwestern Medicine hospitals as some of the best in the nation. For the 14th consecutive year, Northwestern Memorial Hospital has been named to the Best Hospital Honor Roll, a select group of hospitals from around the country recognized for their exceptional performance across specialties, procedures and conditions.

Additionally, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the only Illinois hospital to have eight nationally ranked specialties in the Top 10.

“Every day our physicians, nurses and staff demonstrate their commitment to better medicine, better outcomes and better patient care” said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “We are proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings as one of the top hospitals in the U.S.”

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab again has been recognized as the national leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation, topping the U.S. News & World Report list for the 35th consecutive year. It remains the only hospital of any kind to hold this distinction.

U.S. News has declared Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to be the best hospital in its field every year since 1991.

Below are highlights for Northwestern Medicine hospitals in the 2025-26 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings:

In addition to retaining its position on the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is ranked No. 1 (tie) in Illinois and metropolitan Chicago. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is also nationally ranked top 10 in 8 specialties: Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 7); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 7); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 10); Geriatrics (No. 9); Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 6); Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 6); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 7); and Urology (No. 10).

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital is ranked at No. 8 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is ranked No. 7 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area.

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital combined are ranked No. 10 in both Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area.

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is ranked No. 17 (tie) in Illinois and No. 16 (tie) in the Chicago metropolitan area.

To view the full rankings, visit: US News & World Report’s Best Hospitals.