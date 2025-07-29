Biophotonics Market is Anticipated to Develop Altogether at Strong CAGR | Thermo Fisher Scientific., Oxford Technologies

The global biophotonics market was valued at $52.17 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.50% from 2021 to 2030..

Biophotonics market - In 2020, the medical diagnostics segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Biophotonics Market By End User (Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutics, Tests & Components, and Nonmedical Application) and Application (See-through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Analytical Sensing, and Biosensors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global biophotonics industry generated $52.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $133.90 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 235 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1531 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe emergence of nanotechnology, R&D activities in the field of optics, and surge in use of biophotonic devices for medical & nonmedical purposes drive the growth of the global biophotonics market. However, high cost of equipment restrains the market growth. Contrarily, the use of biophotonics in non-medical sectors is expected to present opportunities for the market.Covid-19 ScenarioThe Covid-19 affected the global biophotonics market due to lack of availability of skilled professionals for operating the technology. It also impacted the R&D activities due to closure of facilities.In addition, resources in the hospital were shifted to take care of rise in the number of Covid-19 patients, and non-emergent procedures were postponed across the world. This impacted the revenue of the global biophotonics market.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1531 The Medical Diagnostics Segment to Maintain its Dominant Share during the forecast periodBased on end use, the medical diagnostics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global biophotonics market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness about healthcare. However, the non-medical segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in use in life science, agriculture, environmental science, and microscopy.The Analytics Sensing Segment to continue its Lead Position Throughout the Forecast PeriodBased on application, the analytics sensing segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global biophotonics market, and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread usage of this application. However, the microscopy segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high-throughput techniques and the digitization of microscopes.North America to Maintain its Leadership Status by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global biophotonics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to increased use in the medical sector for therapy and non-medical applications. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and development of new products by leading market players in the region.Buy Now https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7d6808135923358dcde67cb70d756aba Leading Market PlayersThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Oxford TechnologiesCarl Zeiss AGBBecton Dickinson and CompanyGlenbrook Technologies Inc.Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.Lumenis Ltd.Olympus CorporationPerkinElmer Inc.Zenalux Biomedical Inc.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:LiDAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-market Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-LIDAR-sensors-market Solid State RADAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solid-state-radar-market-A14878 Asia-Pacific LiDAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-lidar-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.