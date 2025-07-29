Recipient: www.mysteroidsmarket.com Israel Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

FROM: The United States Food and Drug Administration

RE: Notice of Unlawful Sale of Unapproved and Misbranded Drugs to United States Consumers Over the Internet

DATE: July 17, 2025

WARNING LETTER

This is to advise you that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently reviewed your website at the Internet address www.mysteroidsmarket.com and has observed that your website introduces into interstate commerce misbranded and unapproved new drugs in violation of sections 301(a), 301(d), 301(k), 503(b), and 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) [21 U.S.C. §§ 331(a), 331(d), 331(k), 353(b), and 355(a)].

As discussed below, FDA has observed that www.mysteroidsmarket.com introduces into interstate commerce unapproved and misbranded Schedule II stimulants and benzodiazepines. Schedule II stimulants have an acknowledged high potential for abuse, and it is important to address the public health impact of their diversion and nonmedical use. Diversion is the primary source of prescription stimulants for nonmedical use, and nonmedical use is most frequent among young adults and college students. Polysubstance use is common among those who use prescription stimulants nonmedically, with individuals frequently co-using illicit drugs and/or prescription opioids. These concerns come against a backdrop of rising mortality from psychostimulant-involved overdoses, which involve illicit stimulants the vast majority of the time, but sometimes involve prescription stimulants.

Benzodiazepines are drug products with an acknowledged potential for abuse, and it is important to address the public health impact of their nonmedical use. Benzodiazepine nonmedical use is widespread, and individuals frequently co‐use benzodiazepines with alcohol, prescription opioids, and illicit drugs. Associated harms of benzodiazepine nonmedical use are substantial but occur primarily when people use benzodiazepines in combination with other drugs. Further, in cases where benzodiazepines were co‐used with other substances, medical outcomes are typically more severe than in cases involving benzodiazepines alone. Polysubstance overdose deaths account for the vast majority of overdose deaths documenting involvement of benzodiazepines. The easy availability of Schedule II stimulants and benzodiazepines via the Internet poses additional significant risks to U.S. consumers.

There are inherent risks to consumers who purchase unapproved new drugs and misbranded drugs. Unapproved new drugs do not carry the same assurances of safety and effectiveness as those drugs subject to FDA oversight. Drugs that have circumvented regulatory safeguards may be contaminated, counterfeit, contain varying amounts of active ingredients, or contain different ingredients altogether. Accordingly, FDA requests that www.mysteroidsmarket.com cease offering any unapproved and misbranded drugs for sale to U.S. consumers. This is critical to shielding the American public from harm.

Unapproved New Drugs:

Certain products offered for sale by www.mysteroidsmarket.com are drugs within the meaning of section 201(g) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 321(g)] because they are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and/or because they are intended to affect the structure or function of the body. These drugs are also new drugs as defined by section 201(p) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 321(p)], because they are not generally recognized as safe and effective for their labeled uses. With certain exceptions not applicable here, new drugs may not be legally introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from FDA, as described in section 505(a) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 355(a)]. No approved applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act are in effect for these products. Accordingly, their introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce violates sections 301(d) [21 U.S.C. § 331(d)] and 505(a) of the FD&C Act.

An example of an unapproved Schedule II stimulant you offer for sale on www.mysteroidsmarket.com is amphetamine marketed as “Buy Adderall Xr 30mg” and “ADDERALL XR®.” Evidence obtained from your website establishing that this product is a drug intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claim “a medication commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.” While there are FDA-approved versions of amphetamine on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for “Buy Adderall Xr 30mg” and “ADDERALL XR®” offered by www.mysteroidsmarket.com. ADDERALL XR is the brand name for the FDA-approved drug indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. Using the trade name of the drug product ADDERALL XR indicates that this product is intended to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Furthermore, FDA-approved ADDERALL XR bears a boxed warning, commonly referred to as a “black box warning,” which is the strongest warning FDA requires, indicating that the drug carries a significant risk of serious or even life-threatening adverse effects. This boxed warning addresses risks including abuse, misuse, and addiction. In addition, ADDERALL XR can be diverted for non-medical use into illicit channels or distribution. Misuse and abuse of central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, including ADDERALL XR, can result in overdose and death, and this risk is increased with higher doses or unapproved methods of administration.

An example of an unapproved benzodiazepine you offer for sale on www.mysteroidsmarket.com is clonazepam marketed as “Buy Clonazepam 0.5mg,” “CLONAZEPAM 0,5 mg,” “Buy Clonazepam 1mg,” “Clonazepam Neuraxpharm 1 mg,” “Buy Clonazepam 2mg,” and “Clonazepam Tableta 2 mg.” Evidence obtained from your website establishing that these products are drugs intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claims “primarily prescribed to treat seizure disorders, panic disorder, and certain types of movement disorders” and “which act on the central nervous system to produce a calming effect.” While there are FDA-approved versions of clonazepam on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for “Buy Clonazepam 0.5mg,” “CLONAZEPAM 0,5 mg,” “Buy Clonazepam 1mg,” “Clonazepam Neuraxpharm 1 mg,” “Buy Clonazepam 2mg,” and “Clonazepam Tableta 2 mg” offered by www.mysteroidsmarket.com. FDA-approved clonazepam, including the brand name KLONOPIN, is indicated for the treatment of certain seizures and of panic disorder, with or without agoraphobia, as defined in DSM-V.

Another example of an unapproved benzodiazepine you offer for sale on www.mysteroidsmarket.com is lorazepam marketed as “Buy Ativan Lorazepam 1mg,” “Ativán® lorazepam Tabletas 1 mg,” “Buy Ativan Lorazepam 2mg,” and “Ativan (Lorazepam) 2mg.” Evidence obtained from your website establishing that these products are drugs intended for human use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) includes the claims “primarily prescribed to manage anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and panic disorder” and “used as a short-term treatment for insomnia, seizures, and to help with symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.” While there are FDA-approved versions of lorazepam on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act in effect for “Buy Ativan Lorazepam 1mg,” “Ativán® lorazepam Tabletas 1 mg,” “Buy Ativan Lorazepam 2mg,” and “Ativan (Lorazepam) 2mg” offered by www.mysteroidsmarket.com. FDA-approved lorazepam, including the brand name ATIVAN, is indicated for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety or anxiety associated with depressive symptoms.

FDA-approved clonazepam and lorazepam are benzodiazepine drug products only available pursuant to a prescription from a licensed practitioner. Furthermore, FDA-approved clonazepam and lorazepam each bear a boxed warning, addressing risks including abuse, misuse, addiction, and physical dependence. In addition, the concomitant use of benzodiazepines and opioids may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death.

Misbranded Drugs:

A drug is misbranded under section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 352(f)(1)] if its labeling fails to bear adequate directions for use. “Adequate directions for use” means directions under which a layperson can use a drug safely and for the purposes for which it is intended (see 21 CFR 201.5). Prescription drugs, as defined in section 503(b)(1) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 353(b)(1)] include those that, because of their toxicity or other potentiality for harmful effect, and/or the method of their use, and/or the collateral measures necessary for their use, are not safe for use except under supervision of a practitioner licensed by law to administer them. Prescription drugs, as defined in section 503(b)(1)(A) of the FD&C Act, can be used safely only at the direction, and under the supervision, of a licensed practitioner.

Because the aforementioned drugs are prescription drugs intended for conditions that are not amenable to self-diagnosis and treatment by a layperson, adequate directions cannot be written such that a layperson can use the products safely for their intended use. Consequently, the labeling for these drugs fail to bear adequate directions for use, causing them to be misbranded under section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act. In addition, because these drugs are not approved in the U.S., they are also not exempt under 21 CFR 201.115(a) from the requirements of section 502(f)(1) of the FD&C Act. By offering these drugs for sale to U.S. consumers, www.mysteroidsmarket.com is causing the introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce in violation of section 301(a) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)].

Additionally, FDA has observed that the www.mysteroidsmarket.com offers prescription drugs for sale without a prescription. Under U.S. law, prescription drugs can be dispensed only pursuant to a prescription from a healthcare practitioner licensed by law to administer prescription drugs. By offering the aforementioned drugs without requiring a prescription, www.mysteroidsmarket.com jeopardizes patient safety and misbrands the drugs under section 503(b)(1) of the FD&C Act. Dispensing a prescription drug without a prescription is an act which results in the drug being misbranded while held for sale, in violation of section 301(k) of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. § 331(k)].

FDA is sending this warning letter to www.mysteroidsmarket.com because of the inherent risks to consumers who purchase misbranded and unapproved new drugs. This letter is not intended to identify all the ways in which your products or operations might be in violation of the law. It is your responsibility to ensure that all products you offer for sale are in compliance with the FD&C Act and its implementing regulations. You should take prompt action to address any violations of the FD&C Act (which may include the offer for sale of similarly misbranded and/or unapproved new drugs other than the drugs noted above). We advise you to review your websites, product labels, and other labeling and promotional materials to ensure that you are not misleadingly representing your products as safe and effective for a use for which they have not been approved by FDA and that you are not distributing misbranded and unapproved drug products in violation of the FD&C Act.

Please notify this office in writing within 15 working days describing the specific steps you have taken to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. Include an explanation of each step being taken to remedy and prevent the recurrence of any violations, as well as copies of related documentation. Failure to adequately address this matter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure, and injunction, without further notice. If you cannot complete corrective action within 15 working days, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will complete the corrections. This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you with an opportunity to address them. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration within 15 working days.

If you are not located in the U.S., please note that products that appear to be misbranded or unapproved new drugs may be detained or refused admission. We may advise the appropriate regulatory officials in the country from which you operate that your products referenced above appear to be unapproved and misbranded products that cannot be legally sold to consumers in the U.S.

Please direct your response and any inquiries to FDA at FDAInternetPharmacyTaskForce-CDER@fda.hhs.gov.

Sincerely,

/S/

Sangeeta Vaswani Chatterjee, Pharm.D.

Acting Director

Office of Drug Security, Integrity, and Response

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research