soFLY Southern Tropics Announces Girls in Aviation Day – Palm Beach Edition

STEM-Focused Aviation Event Returns to Alerion Aviation on September 3, 2025

Hosting the first annual Palm Beach Edition of soFLY Girls in Aviation Day reflects our commitment to workforce development, industry growth, and community impact.” — Daniel Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Alerion Aviation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- soFLY Southern Tropics of Women in Aviation International, proudly announces the Palm Beach Edition of the 2025 Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) South Florida Series. Taking place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 10AM to 2PM at Alerion Aviation, this free event invites students and families to explore careers in aviation, aerospace, and advanced technology.The Palm Beach Edition is expected to welcome hundreds of students from across the region and features immersive hands-on experiences including aircraft displays, flight simulators, STEM activities, and industry mentorship. The event is part of a three-city series held in collaboration with premier partners and supported by more than 50 corporate sponsors and dedicated volunteers. GIAD is part of a growing global movement that engaged over 33,000 youth across 34 countries in 2024. It offers students a front-row seat to the world of aviation — from engineering and MRO to flight operations, leasing, and aviation finance.Jennifer Kabis, Chief of Staff for soFLY Southern Tropics, shared:"The Palm Beach Edition represents an exciting and important expansion of our soFLY Girls in Aviation Day Series, allowing us to reach over 1500 students eager to explore the dynamic world of aviation. We are truly honored to partner with Alerion Aviation, whose dedication to our industry and community aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students to engage with industry leaders, experience hands-on STEM activities, and envision a future where they can thrive as aviation professionals. This event is not just about inspiring interest; it’s about investing in the next generation and strengthening the pipeline of talent that will shape the future of aviation."Daniel Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Alerion Aviation, shared:“Alerion Aviation is proud to support soFLY’s mission to educate and empower the future workforce of aviation. Hosting the first annual Palm Beach Edition of soFLY Girls in Aviation Day reflects our commitment to workforce development, industry growth, and community impact. We’re honored to give all students meaningful access to aviation professionals and real-world career pathways. This partnership continues in November as we co-host a dedicated career fair with soFLY, further advancing opportunities for young talent in aviation.”Supporting soFLY’s GIAD Series offers corporate and community partners a unique opportunity to reach thousands of future aviation professionals and demonstrate visible leadership in workforce development, innovation, and STEM education.Featured Activities and Experiences Include:• Aircraft & Equipment Display• Industry Leaders & Keynote Speakers• Educational Stations hosted by Universities, Technical Colleges, & Flight Schools• Flight Simulators & Virtual Reality Technology• Science & Technology Booths• First Responders & K9 Demonstrations• Mentorship Engagement through soFLY WAI Mentor Connect• Engagement with Government & Media Partners• Food, Beverages, Music, Art, Gifts, & MoreParticipants will also gain exposure to scholarship opportunities, internship pipelines, and year-round educational tools such as the Aviation for Girls mobile app and magazine.Sponsorship OpportunitiesCorporate support ensures the continued success of GIAD and helps fund soFLY’s broader STEM education, scholarship, and mentorship programs. Sponsors receive exposure to thousands of aviation enthusiasts, students, educators, and professionals across the region and beyond.Become a sponsor: https://bit.ly/soFLYsponsorship or visit https://soflywai.org/giad/ About soFLY Southern TropicssoFLY Southern Tropics is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization representing South Florida to the Islands. The organization is committed to advancing students and professionals in aviation and aerospace through education, mentorship, career development, and scholarship access.About Alerion AviationAlerion Aviation is a boutique aircraft management company with one of the largest private fleets in South Florida. With over 30 years of experience in private aviation, Alerion offers a full suite of services including aircraft management, charter, and maintenance oversight. We specialize in hands-on service, personalized aircraft care, and a transparent, safety-first approach that has earned us Platinum Elite status — one of the rarest and most respected designations in the industry. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for aircraft owners, charter clients, and aviation partners alike.Media Contact: Jacqueline Kislin, Marketing DirectorAlerion Aviation | jkislin@flyalerion.com

