US Precision-Guided Munitions Market Outlook | Industry Growth, Future Trends & Opportunities 2025 | DataM Intelligence

US Precision-Guided Munitions Market

The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

U.S. Precision-Guided Munitions Market surges with rising defense budgets & advanced tech boosting accuracy, efficiency, and battlefield dominance!” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market reached US$ 6.23 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 9.82 billion by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2024 to 2031. Rising defense modernization, increased military budgets, and growing demand for accurate, low-collateral-damage strike capabilities are driving market growth.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/us-precision-guided-munitions-market Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:The Market is undergoing tremendous expansion, driven by many main factors:Increasing adoption of advanced targeting systems to minimize collateral damage.Growing investments in next-generation missile and bomb technologies.Rising demand for network-centric warfare systems enhancing precision and effectiveness.Opportunities emerging from integration with artificial intelligence and autonomous guidance systems.Market Segmentation:By Type:Air-Launched MunitionsGround-Launched MunitionsNaval-Launched MunitionsSubmarine-Launched Munitions.By Guidance System:GPS GuidedLaser GuidedInfrared GuidedElectro-optical GuidedRadar GuidedCombination of Guidance Systems.By Platform:Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)Ground VehiclesNaval Platforms.By End-user:MilitaryAir ForceNavyOthers.By Application:Anti-AircraftAnti-ShipAnti-TankSurface-to-SurfacePrecision StrikesTraining SimulatorsOthers.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-precision-guided-munitions-market Key Players:Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:Lockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationGeneral Dynamics CorporationBAE Systems, Inc.L3Harris Technologies, Inc.Boeing DefenseSpace & SecurityHarris CorporationTextron Systems Corporation.These key players continue to innovate through new product launches, partnerships, and upgrades to existing systems.Recent Developments:United States:May 2025: Raytheon Technologies successfully tested an upgraded seeker technology, improving target discrimination in complex combat scenarios.March 2025: Lockheed Martin launched a next-generation guided bomb integrating AI-powered flight correction for enhanced accuracy.Japan:June 2025: Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced plans to acquire new stand-off precision-guided munitions aimed at strengthening maritime defense capabilities.In April 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced a collaboration with Japanese defense businesses to develop sophisticated guiding systems tailored to Japan's particular security requirements.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by technological innovation, strategic defense initiatives, and the evolving security landscape. As key players advance capabilities and new opportunities arise in allied nations like Japan, the sector is set to remain a cornerstone of modern military strategy through 2031 and beyond.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.