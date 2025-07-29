US Precision-Guided Munitions Market Outlook | Industry Growth, Future Trends & Opportunities 2025 | DataM Intelligence

The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market reached US$ 6.23 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 9.82 billion by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2024 to 2031. Rising defense modernization, increased military budgets, and growing demand for accurate, low-collateral-damage strike capabilities are driving market growth.

Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:

The Market is undergoing tremendous expansion, driven by many main factors:

Increasing adoption of advanced targeting systems to minimize collateral damage.

Growing investments in next-generation missile and bomb technologies.

Rising demand for network-centric warfare systems enhancing precision and effectiveness.

Opportunities emerging from integration with artificial intelligence and autonomous guidance systems.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:
Air-Launched Munitions
Ground-Launched Munitions
Naval-Launched Munitions
Submarine-Launched Munitions.

By Guidance System:
GPS Guided
Laser Guided
Infrared Guided
Electro-optical Guided
Radar Guided
Combination of Guidance Systems.

By Platform:
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Ground Vehicles
Naval Platforms.

By End-user:
Military
Air Force
Navy
Others.

By Application:
Anti-Aircraft
Anti-Ship
Anti-Tank
Surface-to-Surface
Precision Strikes
Training Simulators
Others.

Key Players:

Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
General Dynamics Corporation
BAE Systems, Inc.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Boeing Defense
Space & Security
Harris Corporation
Textron Systems Corporation.

These key players continue to innovate through new product launches, partnerships, and upgrades to existing systems.

Recent Developments:

United States:
May 2025: Raytheon Technologies successfully tested an upgraded seeker technology, improving target discrimination in complex combat scenarios.

March 2025: Lockheed Martin launched a next-generation guided bomb integrating AI-powered flight correction for enhanced accuracy.

Japan:
June 2025: Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced plans to acquire new stand-off precision-guided munitions aimed at strengthening maritime defense capabilities.

In April 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced a collaboration with Japanese defense businesses to develop sophisticated guiding systems tailored to Japan's particular security requirements.

Conclusion:

The US Precision-Guided Munitions Market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by technological innovation, strategic defense initiatives, and the evolving security landscape. As key players advance capabilities and new opportunities arise in allied nations like Japan, the sector is set to remain a cornerstone of modern military strategy through 2031 and beyond.

