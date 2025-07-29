Algorithmic Trading Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 15.9% by 2032

Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast

Global algorithmic trading grows due to demand for fast, reliable execution, supportive regulations, and increased need for market surveillance.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the algorithmic trading market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $65.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2032.Algorithmic trading, also known as automated trading, uses computer programs to execute predefined instructions for buying or selling assets. These rules are based on factors such as timing, quantity, price, or mathematical models. It offers various advantages to market participants, including execution at optimal prices, automated checks across multiple market conditions, precise and timely trades, and lower transaction costs due to minimal human involvement.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08567 The growth of the global algorithmic trading industry is mainly driven by factors such as rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; emergence of favorable government regulations; and the need for market surveillance primarily. In addition, rise in demand for reducing the transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for algorithmic trading market growth during the forecast period.By deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of cloud-based applications by financial institutions to enhance their productivity and efficiency. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions are gaining popularity among the traders as they ensure the effective automation of processes and data maintenance along with cost-friendly management.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for algorithmic trading solutions is mainly driven by its benefits such as reduced transaction costs due to lack of human intervention and instant and accurate trade order placement. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to an extensive adoption of professional services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of algorithmic trading solution throughout the process.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/algorithmic-trading-market/purchase-options By type of trader, the institutional investors segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global algorithmic trading market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Algorithmic trading has become a basis for institutional investors, offering efficiency, speed, and precision in executing trades across diverse markets. However, the retail investors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Retail investors can benefit from algorithmic trading by leveraging the speed and efficiency of automated systems to execute trades more quickly and accurately than manual trading.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe, owing to a number of factors including huge investments in trading technologies and increase in government support for global trading. In addition, the extensive presence of algorithmic trading vendors in the region propels the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, due to heavy investments by public and private sectors to enhance their trading technologies, thus driving the demand for algorithmic trading solutions to automate trading processes.Major Industry Players: -Software AGMetaquotes Software CorpArgo SETata Consultancy ServicesSymphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd.63moonsAlgo Trader AGVirtu FinancialTethysThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global algorithmic trading market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 