Little Planet Emerges from Early Access October 30 on Meta Quest

Early adopters to receive in-game content valued at $200 as Little Planet goes free-to-play, welcoming everyone to discover the heartfelt joy of a peaceful life

Every home in Little Planet starts as a wish that players have long forgotten.” — Frank Huang, VRWOOD founder

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding your place in the universe takes time, and after two years in early access, the cozy VR life simulation game Little Planet is ready to help you find yours. Independent game studio VRWOOD has announced Little Planet will officially launch out of early access on Meta Quest October 30 and transition to free-to-play, inviting players of all kinds to slow down, settle in, and rediscover the simple joy of a place where everyone belongs.Little Planet is a life simulation sandbox where players shape their own world through creativity, kindness, and connection. From crafting custom furniture and gathering wild resources to sharing quiet moments under a meteor shower with friends, Little Planet offers a personal space to rediscover everyday joy, enhanced by the kind of robust multiplayer experience cozy gamers have long been waiting for.Players who have supported Little Planet during its two years in early access will receive the Founders Pack: a bundle of in-game content valued at $200. This special thank-you will include in-game currency, outfits, furniture, and more, as well as items exclusive to the early adopters who believed in the team's vision of a truly tranquil life simulation among the stars.All players who purchase the game for $19.99 prior to the game’s free-to-play transition on October 30 will receive this content when released. This content will be delivered to eligible accounts automatically at launch. This is the final opportunity to become a Founder.“Every home in Little Planet starts as a wish that players have long forgotten – but those same players have always remembered our wish and they’ve supported its development for two incredible years,” said Frank Huang, founder of VRWOOD and creative director of Little Planet. “We are so grateful to everyone in the Little Planet community for being a part of our journey and helping us shape the game that’s become our shared dream.”In addition to the vast amount of content that has resulted from 45 major updates delivered over the game’s first 20 months in early access, Little Planet will launch with a number of new features that VRWOOD will reveal in August. The game also boasts a rich roadmap of content updates planned well into 2026 and beyond.Little Planet is available exclusively on Meta Quest and can be purchased today for $19.99 in early access, with all early adopters receiving the Founders Pack with the game’s full free-to-play launch on October 30. To learn more about Little Planet, join the community on Discord . Your cozy corner of the universe is waiting.PRESS KITLittle Planet press kit can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/littleplanetpresskit ABOUT VRWOODVRWOOD is an independent game studio focused on immersive life-simulation experiences for modern VR platforms. VRWOOD is best known as the creator and publisher of Little Planet, a charming VR life simulation game available in Early Access for the Meta Quest platform designed to spark joy and warmth in the hearts of players.

