Jackie Bennett OBE re-appointed as Residential Property Forum Chair

Jackie Bennett OBE has been re-appointed for a second term as the Chair for the Residential Property Forum (RPF) – a Bank of England convened, industry-led group, which helps monitor the residential property sector in the UK.

Jackie Bennett OBE has been re-appointed as Chair for the Residential Property Forum (RPF), which helps monitor, and provide insight into, the residential property sector in the UK to support the work of the Financial Policy Committee. Her tenure has been renewed for a second three-year term, extending through to April 2028.

Jackie recently semi-retired after a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years in the mortgage sector, including the last 7 years at UK Finance. During her time at UK Finance, she served as a Senior Advisor specialising in Personal Finance and previously held the role of Director of Mortgages. She also previously held senior roles with the Council of Mortgage Lenders and mortgage lending firms. She currently holds a non-executive director position at the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) and is an advisor to Climate X. In addition, she is a trustee of the FairLife Charity and provides independent advisory services to financial services businesses. Jackie was awarded an OBE in June 2010 for services to the financial services industry during the financial crisis.

Jackie Bennett said:

"I'm delighted to have been re-appointed as Chair of the RPF. The forum has an important role in providing a broader understanding of what is happening in the mortgage and housing markets to the Bank. I look forward to continuing to bring together experts from a diverse range of backgrounds for our discussions."

The current vice-chair of the forum Peter Pereira-Gray, who was initially appointed in April 2022, has also been re-appointed for a second three-year term. Before recently retiring, Peter was the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The Wellcome Trust Investment Division. He currently is the non-executive chairman at Urban & Civic.

About the reappointment process

Jackie was re-appointed for a second term following consideration by Nathanaël Benjamin, Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy and Risk, based on her invaluable contributions to the Forum. Her tenure will start with immediate effect and last for three years (until 2028).

About the Residential Property Forum

The forum was set up in in 2010, and works alongside the Commercial Property Forum. Both forums inform the work of the Financial Policy Committee to maintain financial stability in the UK. The RPF provides insight on developments in the housing and mortgage markets.

The forum meets quarterly. There is no standing membership, and appropriate attendees are invited depending on the topic. Attendees include representatives from banks, building societies, debt advice charities, house builders, landlords, intermediaries, housing market experts and commentators, estate agents and other financial institutions.

