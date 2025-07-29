Soil Conditioner Market Rising Demand and Growth Forecast Through 2031

Soil Conditioner Market, by Product Type

Inorganic soil conditioners dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global share, thanks to their wide applications across agriculture.

DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rise in deforestation, soil erosion, land clearance activities, and the growing use of organic soil conditioners in agriculture and gardening are key factors propelling the growth of the global soil conditioners market Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Soil Conditioner Market by Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Soil Type (Sand, Clay, Loam, Silt), by Application (Construction and Mining, Agriculture and Gardening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.” According to the report, the global soil conditioners market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16387 Key Growth Drivers:- Increasing rates of deforestation, land degradation, and soil erosion- Growing demand for organic soil conditioners in sustainable agriculture and home gardening- Enhanced awareness of soil health and fertility management among farmers and horticulturistsHowever, factors such as the high cost of inorganic soil conditioners, lack of awareness, and slow adoption in some regions are hindering market growth. That said, inorganic soil conditioners, which are rich in essential macro- and micronutrients, present long-term benefits in rebuilding degraded soils—creating opportunities for market expansion.Segment Insights:-By Product Type:- Inorganic soil conditioners dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global share, thanks to their wide applications across agriculture, mining, construction, and roofing sectors.- The organic segment, however, is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% due to the surge in eco-friendly and organic farming practices.By Soil Type:- The sand segment led the market in 2021, contributing to nearly 40% of global revenue, due to its ability to enhance soil productivity.- Meanwhile, the clay segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1%, driven by its versatility across construction, gardening, and pottery industries.By Region:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of global revenue. The region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, fueled by increased adoption in agriculture and rapid urban development.- Other key regions covered in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:- BASF SE- UPL Limited- Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited- Jaipur Bio Fertilizers- Novozymes A/S- Evonik Industries AG- Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Oro Agri Europe S.A.- SANOWAY GmbH- Saint-GobainThese players are focusing on strategic partnerships, product innovation, and geographic expansion to strengthen their global presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soil-conditioner-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

