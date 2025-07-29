Epoxy Resin Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030

Epoxy Resin Market, by Form

The global epoxy resin market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising demand for lightweight composites, growing R&D in epoxy resin technologies

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising demand for lightweight composites, growing R&D in epoxy resin technologies, and increased adoption in the energy sector. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1833 Key Market Drivers:- Lightweight Composites: Rising demand across automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors.- Epoxy R&D: Continued innovation improving performance and expanding application scope.- Energy Sector Demand: Increased use in wind turbines, electrical systems, and coatings.However, volatility in raw material prices poses a restraint to market growth. On the brighter side, the introduction of bio-based epoxy resins is expected to open new opportunities for sustainable product development.Market Segmentation Insights:-By Form:- Liquid Epoxy Resin: Accounted for around 60% of the market in 2020, and will continue leading through 2030.- Solid Epoxy Resin: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.By Application:- Paints & Coatings: Held more than one-fourth of the market share in 2020, and will maintain dominance.- Adhesives & Sealants: Projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Dominated the global market in 2020, capturing nearly 50% of total revenue.- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa): Anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.Key Players in the Epoxy Resin Market:- BASF SE- Dow Inc.- Hexion- Huntsman Corporation- Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Atul Ltd.- Olin Corporation- Techstorm Advanced Materials- Solvay SAThese players are actively adopting strategies such as partnerships, expansions, joint ventures, and product innovations to strengthen their market presence and cater to evolving industry demands.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.