Organic Farming Trend Fuels Biofertilizers Market: Expected CAGR to Hit 11% by 2035

Biofertilizers Market

Biofertilizers market is gaining traction with rising adoption of organic inputs by several agribusinesses.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biofertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The biofertilizers market is growing rapidly as sustainable and organic farming practices become more popular in both developed and developing countries. Biofertilizers, are living microorganisms that increase the fertility of soil and enhance plant growth by increasing the availability or supply of major nutrients to the host plant. Rising demand for chemical-free agricultural inputs, growing health issues, and increased environmental concerns are driving this market. Governments and private organizations are boosting organic farming, encouraging farmers to move away from synthetic chemical fertilizers. Rising awareness of soil fertility loss, environmental protection, and the global climate emergency is compelling developing and developed countries to embrace bio-based inputs. Major players such as Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc., and Symborg are leading the charge by introducing product lines specific to many crops and agro-climatic zones.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendsGovernment Support and Policy IncentivesThe regulatory body is actively promoting biofertilizers through various policies and incentives to reduce chemical fertilizer reliance. Various programs and efforts with financial support and organic farming practice promotion have been initiated to encourage farmers towards using biofertilizers. The introduction of a subsidy program for the production and distribution of biofertilizers is enhancing accessibility for farmers, particularly in rural areas. Furthermore, the government's focus on research and development (R&D) in the sector is promoting innovation within biofertilizer products, improving their application on different crops and soil types. These policy measures are critical to accelerate the adoption of biofertilizers, which are important in fueling market growth. For instance, in December 2024, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers observed that the government had made efforts in promoting organic farming through launching schemes such as Paramparagat Krishi Vikash Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), offering financial support to bio-fertilizers and organic manure. ICAR developed efficient forms of bio-fertilizers and liquid bio-fertilizers, which are spread through training and awareness.Market Limitations and Challenges• Small Shelf Life and Storage Issues: Biofertilizers, particularly carrier-based ones, have small shelf lives and need specific temperature and humidity levels for safe storage. This poses logistics and inventory management issues in hot or remote locations, limiting product reach and adoption.• Unstable Performance Based on Environmental Factors: Biofertilizer efficacy is influenced by soil type, microbial compatibility, and climatic conditions. Microbial strains in unfavorable conditions may not colonize or work at their best, leading to inconsistent outcomes that demotivate farmers' adoption.• Lack of Farmer Awareness and Training: Limited farmer awareness regarding proper biofertilizer application, dosage, and value, which restricts market penetration. In developing economies, the lack of agricultural extension services hinders adoption.• Regulatory Barriers and Standardization Problems: Varying regulations in different countries pertain to the approval, labeling, and quality of biofertilizers. The absence of global harmonization and weak enforcement in several regions allows substandard products in the market, while affecting credibility.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/biofertilizers-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global biofertilizers market include Agrinos, Bayer AG, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp., National Fertilizers Ltd., and Novozymes A/S, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In April 2025, BSOG Energy entered into an agreement with Unigrains Trading to construct Romania's initial combined biomethane and biofertilizer production plant with a target to produce 250,000 tons of organic fertilizer every year.• In March 2025, Atmosfair opened its second biofertilizer and biochar plant in Uluberia, West Bengal, India, with a capacity to produce 1,000 tons of biochar per month. This carbon-based fertilizer fixes carbon in the soil in the long term when used in the fields.• In July 2024, Rovensa Next, the bio-solutions business unit of Rovensa Group, announced the launch of Wiibio, a biofertilizer with regenerating and biostimulant properties for soil. Wiibio seeks to enhance plant growth by assisting farmers in stimulating the natural plant growth process by favoring soil health and vigor.• In May 2024, Fresh Del Monte partnered with Vellsam Materias Bioactivas to manufacture biofertilizers from fruit residues. A new biofertilizer factory is situated close to Del Monte Kenya Ltd., a subsidiary company of Fresh Del Monte. The factory will make use of residues from the company's pineapple cannery to produce a variety of biofertilizers for in-house utilization and potential sale to other farmers in Kenya and nearby East African nations.• In January 2024, Indian Biogas Association (IBA), a non-profit organization located in Haryana, came out with a call for incentives for Biogas-Fertilizer Fund, as part of the wishlist for Union Budget, 2024. The goal of the association is to popularize the application of organically produced fertilizers and boost the growth of the bio-compressed natural gas industry.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/biofertilizers-market Some of the Key Companies in the Biofertilizers Market include-• Agrinos• ASB Grünland Helmut Aurenz GmbH• Australian Bio Fert Pty Ltd.• Bayer AG• Biomax Naturals• Criyagen Agri & Biotech Private Ltd.• Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.• IPL Biologicals Ltd.• Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd.• Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.• Lallemand Inc.• Madras Fertilizers Ltd.• Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.• National Fertilizers Ltd.• Novozymes A/S• Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.• Rizobacter Argentina SA• SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.• Symborg Corporate, SL• T. Stanes & Co., Ltd.• United Phosphorus Ltd.Biofertilizers Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Biofertilizers Market by Type• Nitrogen Fixing• Phosphate Solubilizing• OthersGlobal Biofertilizers Market by Crop Type• Cereals and Grains• Oil Seeds and Pulses• Fruits and Vegetables• OthersGlobal Biofertilizers Market by Application• Soil Treatment• Seed TreatmentRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.