Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2030

Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market, by Type

Organic Petrochemicals held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over half of the total revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rising use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer production, pharmaceuticals, and the building & construction sector is propelling the growth of the Indonesia basic chemicals market . According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $35.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11839 Key Growth Drivers:- Fertilizer Manufacturing: Increased reliance on inorganic chemicals for enhancing crop yield.- Pharmaceutical Industry: Surge in demand for chemical ingredients in drug formulations.- Construction Sector: Expanding infrastructure projects increasing chemical consumption.However, the market faces restraints due to health-related risks associated with certain inorganic and organic petrochemicals and oleochemicals. On the bright side, the emergence of new chemical compounds and innovations is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market participants in the coming years.Segment Highlights:By Type:- Organic Petrochemicals held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over half of the total revenue.- This segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.By Application:- Building & Construction was the leading application segment in 2020, contributing nearly one-third of the market share.- The Energy segment, however, is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6%, driven by growing investments in energy infrastructure and alternative fuels.By Sales Channel:- The B2B segment dominated in 2020 with over four-fifths share of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.Key Market Players:- PT Asahimas Chemical- PT Mega Chemical Pratama- PT Dow Indonesia- Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP)- BASF SE- PT Lautan Luas Tbk- PT Indonesia Acids Industry- Solvay- PT Sumitomo Indonesia- PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-basic-chemicals-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.