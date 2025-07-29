Chairman Capito: “David Wright Meets that Mark” to Lead Nuclear Regulatory Commission

To watch Chairman Capito’s floor remarks, click here or the image above.



– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, spoke on Senate Floor in support of David Wright’s confirmation to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Throughout the confirmation process, Chairman Capito has highlighted the experience and leadership that David Wright brings to the NRC during a crucial moment for nuclear energy in America. As directed by Chairman Capito’s ADVANCE Act that was signed into law last July, Chairman Wright was central in crafting NRC’s updated mission statement and supports ongoing efforts to enable the deployment of new nuclear more efficiently, predictably, and safely.

Below are the floor remarks of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“I rise today in support of David Wright’s nomination to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Right now, we stand at a critical juncture to ensure that our nation has the ability to provide reliable and affordable power for our constituents, onshore American manufacturing, and also to win the AI race. Nuclear energy is absolutely central to achieving these goals.

“50 years ago, Congress established the NRC to recognize the foundational principle of having a credible, independent, nuclear regulatory safety regulator. Since then, the NRC has seen major periods of change, from responding to our most significant nuclear accident, to preparing for a nuclear renaissance that did not fully materialize. Through this time, the NRC has evolved on how it functions.

“But far too frequently, these functions have been inefficient, time-consuming, and expensive, and have not allowed our nuclear innovators and the American people to fully realize the benefits of nuclear power. That is why last year, Congress passed the ADVANCE Act with overwhelming bipartisan support to make the NRC’s functions more efficient, predictable, and affordable. That was my bill.

“Now, the Commission must ambitiously implement this legislation. Additionally, President Trump has tasked the NRC with implementing his Executive Order to further reduce the licensing timelines and shed unnecessary regulations. This is a challenge the Commission must meet, and we expect the NRC to deliver.

“Achieving this will require experienced and highly qualified Commissioners who are empowered to lead the Agency through a period of high expectations. Well, David Wright meets that mark.

“Chairman Wright was first confirmed as an NRC Commissioner in 2018, reconfirmed by the Senate for a full five-year term in 2020 and has served as President Trump’s Chairman through the end that term in June, when his term expired.

“Throughout his seven years on the Commission, Chairman Wright has demonstrated his vision to make the NRC a modern, risk-informed regulator. He’s supported policies that streamlined requirements to advance novel technologies that will help clean up contaminated, abandoned uranium sites, as well as policies that create the groundwork for fusion energy.

“He led the effort to extend the duration of certain licenses to provide long-term regulatory certainty, and Chairman Wright has instilled accountability with NRC’s staff by directing the agency to focus on issues most important for nuclear safety.

“In January, as required by the ADVANCE Act, the Commission updated its Mission Statement for the first time in a generation. Chairman Wright worked with his colleagues to revise the Mission Statement which reads, and I quote:

“’The NRC protects public health and safety, and advances the nation’s common defense and security by enabling the safe and secure use and deployment of civilian nuclear energy technologies and radioactive materials through efficient and reliable licensing, oversight, and regulation for the benefit of society and the environment.’

“I support this revised Mission Statement as it aligns with what Congress intended by passing the ADVANCE Act. It is now time for the Commission to put this new Mission Statement into action, as the law requires and Congress and President Trump expects, to the benefit of our nation.

“David Wright will help make this mission a reality and I encourage my colleagues to join me in voting for his reconfirmation to the NRC. With that, I yield the floor.”

# # #