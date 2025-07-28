Press Releases

07/28/2025

Attorney General Tong Urges PURA To Reject Yankee Gas $193 Million Rate Hike Request

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today filed a brief urging the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to reject a $193 million rate hike sought by Yankee Gas. If approved, the request would force the average customer to approximately pay an additional $43 per month on their gas bills. Yankee Gas is owned by Eversource.

“The rates proposed by Yankee exceed levels that could be considered just and reasonable,” said Attorney General Tong in the brief. “Many of Connecticut’s residents continue to face difficult economic circumstances. Many consumers—especially those on fixed or limited incomes—are simply unable to absorb any further increases in their cost of living. These customers are entitled to expect that the Authority and all the participants in this proceeding will work to ensure that the gas distribution rates approved will be no higher than necessary.”

In the brief, Attorney General Tong also argues that PURA should reject the new “regulatory risk” premium proposed by Yankee Gas which would end up adding on an additional $9.31 million in unnecessary charges to ratepayers.

“The Authority should reject the Company’s unreasonable and unjustified 50-basis-point regulatory risk premium. This risk premium is speculative at best, though the Attorney General sees it at its worst: a money-grab from Connecticut ratepayers who are doing their best to pay already-expensive utility bills,” writes Attorney General Tong.

Yankee Gas has 222,800 residential customers, 28,000 commercial customers, and 1,500 industrial customers across 85 towns in Connecticut.

The brief can be read here.

