Dr. Cheryl Jack Nominated for Major Leadership Award as She Names the Silent Epidemic of 'Nulling Out'

Veblen Directors honours Dr Jack's groundbreaking work identifying and solving the crisis of high-functioning emptiness gutting our most accomplished leaders.

Burnout is a crisis of energy. Nulling out is a crisis of the self.” — Dr. Cheryl Jack

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheryl Jack, MD, a physician with over forty years of experience in the human condition, has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Veblen Directors Programme Leadership Award. The nomination recognizes her pioneering work in defining "nulling out"—a silent, insidious epidemic she identifies as the true crisis facing today's high-achievers."There is a crisis happening in plain sight, and it isn't burnout," says Dr. Jack. "Burnout is a crisis of energy. Nulling out is a crisis of the self. It's the erasure of the person you are, leaving behind only a high-functioning machine. It's the reason a leader can hit every target, exceed every expectation, and feel absolutely nothing."Dr. Jack argues that for decades, we have been using the wrong language for this condition, leading to ineffective solutions. The consequences of this misdiagnosis are catastrophic, as the internal emptiness of "nulling out" often leads to destructive acts—shattered marriages, reckless financial decisions, and professional self-sabotage—in a desperate attempt to feel something real again.In her forthcoming book, "Nulling Out: How High Achievers Lose Themselves in Success (And How to Find Your Way Back)," Dr. Jack provides the first-ever framework for understanding and reversing this process. The book details her proprietary, integrative approach: a radical act of reclamation without destruction, guiding leaders to reconnectwith their internal fire without having to burn down the lives they've painstakingly built. "The tragedy isn't that these men are suffering," Dr. Jack states. "It's that they've been conditioned to believe their emptiness is the inevitable price of success. My work proves they're wrong."The Veblen Directors Programme recognized Dr. Jack's work as a critical, timely, and necessary contribution to the future of sustainable leadership. Her focus on reintegrating the authentic self with the competent professional addresses a core challenge facing every modern organization.About Dr. Cheryl Jack Dr. Jack is a physician, author, and the pioneering thought leader on "nulling out." Her 40- year journey has taken her from the ER to the boardroom, giving her a unique vantage point on the human condition. Her book, "Nulling Out," is the culmination of her life's work. Learn more at LiveUnscripted.org

