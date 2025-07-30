Journey Raises $8M to Replace Outdated EAPs with the First Proactive Mental Health Platform for Workplaces

Led by Cambrian Growth Partners, the round will help Journey scale its modern, embedded approach to workplace mental health

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey , the leading provider of proactive mental health solutions for modern companies, announced today the closing of its $8 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Cambrian Growth Partners with participation from ManchesterStory, Canaan Partners, J-Ventures, J-Impact, Life Science Angels, HealthTech Capital, and others.Mental health has become a business-critical priority, but most Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) are outdated, reactive, and underused. Journey is changing that with the first Proactive EAP: a platform embedded into the rhythm of daily work, personalized to each employee, and accessible globally. With an employee engagement rate that is 10x the industry average, Journey helps companies deliver real support with measurable results.“This funding allows us to scale a vision we believe in deeply,” said Stephen Sokoler, Founder and CEO of Journey. “The future of workplace mental health is proactive—meeting people where they are, before things escalate, and providing meaningful, human-centered support that people actually use.”Traditional EAPs have low engagement, slow time to care, and limited clinical outcomes. They were built for crisis response, not daily support—and it shows in their 3% average utilization and employee dissatisfaction.Existing EAPs—whether traditional or digital—wait until someone raises their hand. But by then, it’s often too late. Employees suffer in silence, delay care, or never reach out at all. Issues escalate, and businesses pay the price through lost productivity, absenteeism, and rising healthcare costs.Journey does things differently. As the first Proactive EAP, it reaches out first—engaging early, identifying warning signs, and stepping in before issues escalate. With over 30% employee engagement, Journey delivers personalized care at a fraction of the cost of digital EAPs and drives real business outcomes.“Journey is transforming how companies support mental health—moving from reactive, check-the-box solutions to proactive, high-impact care,” said Richard Goozh, Managing Partner at Cambrian Growth Partners. “We’re proud to back a team delivering global, outcomes-driven support that companies trust and employees value.”This investment marks a major step forward for Journey, enabling the company drive further innovation across its platform and enable more personalized care at scale. Through smarter AI and meaningful partnerships with mission-aligned employers and consultants, Journey is scaling its impact across the U.S. and globally.“Journey is tackling one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing modern companies,” said Brendan Dickinson, General Partner at Canaan Partners and Board Member at Journey. “The team is moving fast, executing with purpose, and driving meaningful impact at scale.”Journey currently supports millions of employees across industries—including tech, healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, and retail. Clients include Universal Music Group, FactSet, Micron, BD, Regeneron, New Balance, and Georgetown University."We’re a science company, driven by data and analytics. We want the same from our partners. Journey came to us with numbers that made it easy to say yes — and they continue to back it up," said Meredith Marlin, VP of Total Rewards at Regeneron.“Companies are done checking a box—they want real impact,” added Sokoler. "Journey will use this capital to further develop our AI-powered platform, expand global clinical access, and accelerate partnerships with employers and consultants seeking higher mental health engagement at scale."About JourneyJourney is the first Proactive EAP—built from the ground up to replace outdated, reactive models with smarter, faster, and more human mental health support. Unlike traditional or digital EAPs that wait for employees to raise their hands, Journey reaches out first—engaging early, identifying warning signs, and stepping in before issues escalate. With over 30% employee engagement—10x the industry average—Journey helps companies prevent crises, reduce costs, and build healthier, more resilient workplaces. Offering care in 190+ countries and 100+ languages, Journey combines technology, personalization, and compassionate support to deliver measurable results for people and the business. Trusted by leading employers like Micron, BD, FactSet, Universal Music Group, Regeneron, and Georgetown University.See how Journey’s Proactive EAP could work for your company—visit journey.live Journey at a Glance30% average engagement<1 day to care75,000+ diverse providers190+ countries served5–6x ROI

