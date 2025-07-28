Submit Release
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for rampage shootings

Yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence in People v. Dunn for the 2006 crimes described this way by the court: “High on methamphetamine and angry over the breakup of his marriage, defendant Aaron Norman Dunn sped down a busy Elk Grove street one Saturday evening and shot bystanders with a 12-gauge shotgun. He killed two men, injured two others, and engaged in a shootout with the police.”

