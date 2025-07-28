North Carolina Launches Strategic Planning Process to Guide State’s Economic Development through 2030

Raleigh, N.C.

Today in partnership with Governor Josh Stein, the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced the official kickoff of the state’s next Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan, which will seek input from North Carolinians throughout the state and is expected to be published in spring 2026.

“North Carolina has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years,” said Governor Josh Stein. ‘We want to keep the economy growing and make sure that Every North Carolinian – no matter where they live – has a fair shot at prosperity. That’s what this Steering Committee on North Carolina’s economic future is all about.”

The inaugural meeting of the Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan Steering Committee is on Monday, July 28, bringing together leaders and experts from across the public and private sectors to chart a collaborative, forward-looking roadmap for North Carolina’s economic future. The plan, which updates and succeeds the First in Talent Strategic Plan released in 2021, will reflect the state’s evolving workforce needs, regional assets, and priority industry clusters such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, energy, aerospace, and food and beverage processing.

“North Carolina continues to be the top state for business, but lasting prosperity requires greater growth for all people in all regions of the state,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This new strategic plan will build on our momentum while aligning our people, policies, and places for widespread and resilient growth.”

A Statewide, Community-Informed Approach

To ensure broad engagement and community input, the planning process will include nine public listening sessions across the state — one in each of the eight Prosperity Zones, plus a statewide virtual webinar — held in August and September 2025. These sessions will be facilitated in partnership with the University of North Carolina School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative to elevate local voices, identify regional priorities, and ensure the strategic plan reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of communities across North Carolina.

“This process will be guided by the voices of North Carolinians — from rural communities to growing urban centers — and grounded in data that will show where we are and where we need to go,” said ncIMPACT Initiative Director Anita Brown-Graham. “We are committed to ensuring the voices heard are well-represented and every region has an opportunity to shape North Carolina’s economic future.”

The listening sessions will be informed by a robust economic analysis conducted by the Commerce Department’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division (LEAD), offering a data-driven foundation for the strategic plan’s priorities, goals, and recommendations.

Steering Committee Membership and Role

The Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan Steering Committee, chaired by Secretary Lilley, includes leaders from business, education, workforce development, local government, and nonprofit organizations. Members will advise on key themes, emerging priorities, and effective strategies to drive economic advancement across diverse communities and sectors. The full membership list is available here.

The Steering Committee is charged with:

Supporting outreach and engagement efforts during the regional listening sessions.

Reviewing data and stakeholder input to help identify key themes and focus areas.

Providing expert guidance and diverse perspectives on policy and program recommendations.

About the Plan

North Carolina’s Comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan is required under G.S. 143B-434.01, which mandates the creation of a four-year plan that sets a unified vision for statewide economic development. The plan will align partners and policies across government, industry, education, and communities to ensure that all North Carolinians — regardless of geography or background — have the opportunity to succeed.

The 2026 Plan will be finalized and published in spring 2026 to serve as a blueprint for statewide action and investment through 2030.

To learn more about the planning process and engagement opportunities, read the Strategic Plan webpage here.

