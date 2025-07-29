Beyoncé’s Father, Dr. Mathew Knowles, Named 'Ambassador of Hope' for Children’s Cancer Charity

Time4Sharing.org Honors Music Icon’s Dad at Global Impact Summit in Orlando for Championing Male Breast Cancer Awareness

When a man like Dr. Knowles speaks up, it helps families act faster and children feel less alone.” — Board Member

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful moment that merged celebrity influence with global advocacy, Dr. Mathew Knowles, father of international superstar Beyoncé and the visionary architect behind Destiny’s Child, was officially named Honorary Ambassador of Hope by children’s nonprofit Time4Sharing.org during the World Class Leadership Global Impact Awards in Orlando.

The award recognizes Dr. Knowles’ bold public health advocacy and his deeply personal mission to raise awareness about male breast cancer, a rare but deadly disease that often goes undetected due to stigma and silence. As a survivor himself, Dr. Knowles has used his platform to spotlight early detection and empower men worldwide to speak up about their health, turning pain into purpose.

“Dr. Knowles’ story reminds us that when people speak from experience, it creates space for healing, awareness, and action,” said Coach MJ Tolan, Time4Sharing.org co-founder and host of the event.

Beyond the Music: A New Chapter of Purpose

While most headlines associate Dr. Knowles with platinum records, Grammy wins, and global music royalty, Time4Sharing.org emphasized that this honor was rooted in something far more personal and life-changing: his commitment to storytelling that saves lives.

Diagnosed with male breast cancer in 2019, Dr. Knowles stunned the world when he courageously shared his diagnosis in national interviews, dismantling stigma and urging men to know their family history and seek early screenings.

“Dr. Knowles is more than a music mogul,” said a board member from Time4Sharing.org. “He is a living example of how vulnerability and courage can ignite global conversations.”

Shifting the Culture for Kids That Matter

Time4Sharing.org, a global nonprofit that has impacted over 16,000 vulnerable children across continents, selected Dr. Knowles as this year’s symbolic honoree for his heart-centered leadership, a trait the organization teaches through its youth and educator programs around the world.

The Ambassador of Hope designation is not a traditional title, it’s a torch passed to those who lead with empathy, share personal battles, and speak up for silent causes, especially those affecting children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Cultural silence kills,” said one of the moderators at the Orlando summit. “When a man like Dr. Knowles speaks up, it helps families act faster and children feel less alone.”

A Global Platform with a Local Heart

Hosted in Orlando, the World Class Leadership Global Impact Awards united nonprofit leaders, educators, CSR executives, and health communicators under one roof. Dr. Knowles’ recognition capped a summit filled with workshops on trauma-informed leadership, emotional intelligence, and health equity.

Coach MJ Tolan, a two-time cancer warrior himself, led several sessions on the power of storytelling in civic engagement. His message: “Leadership begins with listening.”

About Time4Sharing.org

Born from a grassroots initiative in Lebanon in 1999, Time4Sharing.org has grown into a global movement that brings joy, dignity, and hope to children facing cancer, poverty, and trauma. The organization stages Empowerment Days, hospital visits, and educational campaigns that combine emotional support with tangible action.

Its upcoming initiatives include:

-A global virtual summit on pediatric mental health

-Empathy-centered curriculum kits for schools

-New media campaigns featuring youth peer storytelling

-Webinars with public health leaders to uplift young patients

Whether in a classroom in Prague, a cancer ward in Manila, or a community center in Florida, Time4Sharing.org remains committed to one belief: “Every child deserves a fighting chance.”

The Power of Influence, the Mission of Healing

With Dr. Mathew Knowles now carrying the banner of Ambassador of Hope, Time4Sharing.org continues to amplify voices that matter, especially those brave enough to share their scars in the service of others.

“We didn’t honor Beyoncé’s dad because of the music,” said Tolan. “We honored him because he chose to use his voice for those who have none.”

